Titans draft WKU’s Taywan Taylor

The 2017 NFL draft took place over the weekend in Philadelphia. Two Western Kentucky University players were selected quite early in the draft. Forrest Lamp is now the highest draft pick in WKU history. Lamp went in the second round, 38th overall, to the LA Chargers. Taywan Taylor was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the third round. He was the 72nd overall pick. Taylor is now the second highest WKU pick, just beating out Russellville native Joseph Jefferson. Jefferson was drafted 74th overall in the 2002 draft. He played for the Indianapolis Colts from 2002-2005.

Taywan Taylor, a Louisville native will play for our closest NFL team. The Titans, who are hoping for a superstar receiver, selected Taylor in the third round after taking Western Michigan’s Corey Davis fifth overall in the first round. Former Hilltopper, Taylor, put up some big numbers in 2016. He caught 98 passes for 1730 yards and scored 17 touchdowns. Taywan caught 253 passes for 4,234 yards and 41 touchdowns in his four years at WKU.

Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Hilltopper great Taywan Taylor makes one of his spectacular catches that he is known for in the Conference Championship game last fall at WKU. Taylor was drafted 72nd overall in the 2017 NFL draft. He was taken by the Tennessee Titans. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_NDLwku-1220174302103369.jpg Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Hilltopper great Taywan Taylor makes one of his spectacular catches that he is known for in the Conference Championship game last fall at WKU. Taylor was drafted 72nd overall in the 2017 NFL draft. He was taken by the Tennessee Titans. Taywan Taylor takes off from the line in a game last fall at Western Kentucky University. Taylor was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the third round on Friday night. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_NDLwku-520174302107272.jpg Taywan Taylor takes off from the line in a game last fall at Western Kentucky University. Taylor was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the third round on Friday night.