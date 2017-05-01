Cougars play in Louisville

The Cougars participated in the Louisville Invitational Tournament over the weekend. They started the weekend with a 7-0 win over Central Hardin, but dropped the remaining two games they played. They were beaten 11-6 by a tough region 11-leading Lexington Catholic and also 8-1 at the hands of DeSales on Saturday.

On Friday, DJ Beard threw a complete game shutout to beat Central Hardin 7-0. Beard had seven strikeouts and only walked one. Bradley Taylor and Kaleb Justice each hit triples in the game. Jack Campbell had a double.

Early Saturday morning, Logan County faced off against DeSales. The Cougars struggled to get runs across the plate. The final was 8-1 in favor of DeSales. The Cougars had six hits, while DeSales had seven. Logan County used three pitchers in the game. Tommy Krohn got the start, going three and a third. After allowing four runs, Jackson Steward came into the game. Finally, Koby Wall finished it out, only allowing one run and one hit in just over two innings of work.

Later on Saturday, the Cougars met Lexington Catholic. The (21-5-1) Knights from Lexington lead region 11. They jumped on top early, scoring four runs in the top of the first. They finished with 11 runs on 13 hits. The Cougars collected six hits in the game, but they only scored six runs in the loss. Third Bell socked a double. Koby Wall had three RBIs in the game.

Dylan Penick went five innings on the hill. He allowed eight runs on nine hits. Nick Wooden was the relief pitcher, tossing two frames and giving up three runs.

Logan County will play at Todd County on Tuesday.

The Russellville Panthers will also play a district game on Tuesday. They will travel to Franklin to visit the Wildcats who currently lead the region.

