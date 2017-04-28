Smock; Cougars beat Cats

Ethan Smock has done it again. The Junior lefty shut down mighty Franklin-Simpson with his second no-hitter of the season. Logan County and Smock beat the Wildcats also for the second time in two tries. Back on March 29th, Smock only allowed one hit while beating Franklin 6-0. In fact, the one hit given up in that game was the only hit Ethan Smock has allowed in three complete district games so far in 2017. He has surrendered only seven hits all season while striking out 64.

Tuesday night at Franklin, Nick Wooden put the first run on the board with one swing. Wooden slugged his first home run with a deep solo shot to left center in the top of the second. No other players would cross the plate until the bottom of the fourth.

The inning started with Smock hitting a Franklin-Simpson batter with a fastball. The next Wildcat batter bunted directly to Smock, but the throw was rushed to second and sailed into center field. With runners on first and second with nobody out, a wild pitch put the tying run on third base. Jacob Curtis, the Franklin catcher, hit a ball to center which was caught but drove in the lone Wildcat run. Smock then plunked another batter. After a strikeout and ground out, the Cougars were out of trouble.

In the top of the fifth, a Wildcat error put the lead-off Cougar on base. After two strikeouts and a walk, another error by Franklin allowed two more runs to score. The 3-1 final score would be enough to put away Franklin for the second time in 2017.

In addition to the Nick Wooden home run, Kaleb Justice popped a double. Third Bell and Bradley Taylor also had hits.

Smock had eight strikeouts in the no-hitter. He also hit three batters.

Logan County (14-5) will be in Louisville over the weekend for the Louisville Invitational Tournament.

Nick Wooden hits his first home run of the season early in the game against the Wildcats. The Cougars won 3-1. Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Cougar pitcher Ethan Smock fires a ball to the plate during the 3-1 win at Franklin. Smock threw a no-hitter to defeat the Wildcats. Austin Rayno gets a foot on the bag just ahead of the throw at Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday. The Cougars defeated the Cats for the second time this season. Austin Rayno stretches out for a wide throw at second base on Tuesday night. The throw was ruled an error and eventually led to the only Franklin run of the night. Third baseman Bradley Taylor makes a play in the gap to retire a Wildcat hitter. The Cougars won 3-1.