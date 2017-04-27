Lady Cougars stomp Lady Cats on the road

Back on March 29th, the Lady Cougars lost to Franklin-Simpson 3-0 at home. On Tuesday, Logan County walked onto the field in Franklin to get revenge in an important district game. It didn’t take long to see that the Lady Cougars meant business. By the third inning, the game was out of hand in favor of the visitors. The final score of 13-2 was a breath of fresh air for the young Lady Cougar team that has been beat up in recent games. They had lost the previous three games by an overall score of 31-4.

The scoring started early in the first inning on Tuesday. Kennedy Nichols singled up the middle to plate Brea Croslin who reached on an error and Sydney Lee who drew a base on balls. After holding the Lady Cats scoreless in the first, Logan County scored another pair of runs on a Brea Croslin single. Franklin scored one on a sacrifice fly in the third to make it 4-1 in favor of Logan County.

In the top of the third, a couple of errors and singles led to a brief 6-1 lead. Brea Croslin popped a three-run double before the third out to give the Lady Cougars a 9-1 advantage. Franklin would not catch up. Logan County tacked on a few more to win by a healthy 13-2 margin.

Croslin had two doubles and a single with five RBIs. Kennedy Nichols had four hits, including a double with four RBIs. Shaina Johnson and Sydney Lee each had two singles. Abby Canler and Blayke Bingham added a single each.

Sydney Lee went the distance in the circle for Logan County. She allowed six hits and only two runs, both earned. Lee also had two strikeouts.

Up next for Logan County (7-8) is Glasgow at home on Friday.

Rosie Kerchenski ducks, but is hit in the head with a pitch in a recent game. Logan County won a district game in Franklin on Tuesday. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_NDL-3201742620335514.jpg Rosie Kerchenski ducks, but is hit in the head with a pitch in a recent game. Logan County won a district game in Franklin on Tuesday. Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Pressley Harris eyes first base before making a throw in a recent game at Logan County High School. The Lady Cougars beat Franklin-Simpson 13-2 on Tuesday. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_NDL-4201742620338539.jpg Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Pressley Harris eyes first base before making a throw in a recent game at Logan County High School. The Lady Cougars beat Franklin-Simpson 13-2 on Tuesday. Abby Canler makes contact with a pitch earlier in the season. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_NDL-8201742620341911.jpg Abby Canler makes contact with a pitch earlier in the season. Brea Croslin fires a ball to first earlier in the season. Croslin knocked in five runs in the 13-2 win over Franklin on Tuesday. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_NDL-11201742620344814.jpg Brea Croslin fires a ball to first earlier in the season. Croslin knocked in five runs in the 13-2 win over Franklin on Tuesday.