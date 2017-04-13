Lady Cougars win on walk-off double

By Kelly Phillips

After a long Spring break, the Lady Cougar softball team returned to action on Monday. East Robertson from Cross Plains Tennessee visited Logan County High School. The Lady Cougars won the game in walk-off fashion when Abby Hinton doubled in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. The final was 3-2.

Logan County scored a quick two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Kennedy Nichols connected for an RBI double, pushing Sydney Lee across the plate. Abby Canler followed up with a double scoring Hailey Collins.

The score remained 2-0 until the top of the fifth. A player for East Robertson smashed a solo home run to make it 2-1. In the top of the seventh, East Robertson tied the game at two.

The Lady Cougars sent Pressley Harris to the plate to lead off the bottom half of the final inning. Harris came through with a single up the middle. After a strikeout, Jillian McLellan drew a walk. Abby Hinton smashed the first pitch she saw to center field. The double scored Harris for the winning run.

Logan County (5-5) will play Greenwood at 10am on Saturday.

The Lady Panthers also played on Monday. They hosted Allen County-Scottsville. The five-inning game end with the Lady Patriots winning 15-0.

Russellville is now (3-7-1) early in the 2017 season. The Lady Panthers travel to Bowling Green on Friday to play the (2-5) Lady Purples.

Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Logan County pitcher Abby Hinton delivers a strike to the plate earlier in the season. Hinton hit the game-winning double on Monday at Logan County High School. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_NDLnewlcsoft12017412213129842.jpg Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Logan County pitcher Abby Hinton delivers a strike to the plate earlier in the season. Hinton hit the game-winning double on Monday at Logan County High School. Freshman Sydney Lee makes contact with a pitch in the game against Franklin. The Lady Cougars beat East Robertson 3-2 on Monday. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ndlnewlcsoft22017412213132648.jpg Freshman Sydney Lee makes contact with a pitch in the game against Franklin. The Lady Cougars beat East Robertson 3-2 on Monday. Kennedy Nichols watches a hit sail out into the field during a March game at Logan County. Nichols connected for a double on Monday to score an early run against East Robertson. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ndlnewlcsoft32017412213135211.jpg Kennedy Nichols watches a hit sail out into the field during a March game at Logan County. Nichols connected for a double on Monday to score an early run against East Robertson.