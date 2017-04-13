Clash of Cats moved to Friday

By Kelly Phillips

[email protected]

Thunderstorms rolled through Logan County on Tuesday, washing out the Clash of the Cats. The games have been moved to Friday. Russellville will visit Logan County at 6:45 pm.

The Cougars managed to get a game in on Monday before the cold front and rain moved in. Warren East came to town touting the 3rd place spot in the 4th region with a 10-4 record. The Raiders scored four runs in the first inning. That put Logan County in too deep of a hole to climb out of. The Cougars dropped their third game of the season by a score of 10-3.

The Cougars had trouble getting the bats going against East. The Raider pitcher Ryan Hawks struck out 14 and only allowed six hits in the complete game effort. Jackson Campbell, Austin Rayno, Third Bell, and Kaleb Justice each connected for doubles. Bradley Taylor and Nick Wooden each added a single.

On the Warren East side, Senior Matt Alford smashed a Grand Slam in the first. The long ball came after a hit by pitch and two walks loaded the bases.

Tommy Krohn was the starting pitcher for the Cougars. He tossed four innings. Krohn allowed eight runs on nine hits. Jackson Steward threw the final three innings, giving up two runs on four hits. He also struck out three Raider batters.

Logan County (12-3) will host the Panthers (4-8) on Friday.

Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Logan County player Third Bell dives back to first in a game at Logan County High School. The Cougars will host the Panthers on Friday. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ndlnewlcbase2017412213843303.jpg Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Logan County player Third Bell dives back to first in a game at Logan County High School. The Cougars will host the Panthers on Friday. Kaleb Justice motors around first base in a district game against Franklin-Simpson. The Cougars suffered a loss against Warren East this week but hope to bounce back in “Clash.” http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ndlnewlcbase22017412213846297.jpg Kaleb Justice motors around first base in a district game against Franklin-Simpson. The Cougars suffered a loss against Warren East this week but hope to bounce back in “Clash.”