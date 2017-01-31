Cougars get win at home

The Cougars have not tasted victory since December 17th at South Warren going into Friday night. Another group of Cougars, this pride from McLean County came to Logan County High School to try and keep LC down for yet another game. Our local Cougars won the battle, breaking the long losing streak, 65-42.

Logan County grabbed the lead early and never really slowed down. The aggressive defensive play forced several turnovers for the home team. So far on the season, Kelby Epley remains the point leader. He has made over 30 3-pointers on the year. Austin Rayno is just behind Epley. Rayno averages over 12 points per game. Third Bell is having a great year at the free-throw line, shooting over 80% with 50 plus tries. Rayno, Epley, Mykal Hampton, and Ethan Smock lead the team in rebounds.

The Lady Cougars (7-16) had a bit of trouble handling McLean County (9-10) in the opening game on Friday. Logan fell 42-28 after McLean County got hot the second half. Kennedy Nichols led the team with 11 points. Jessica Hines trailed just behind her with nine. The Lady Cougars shot for about 26% during the loss. Sarah Beth Hale hit the only 3-point shot for Logan County. Nichols and Hines each pulled down six rebounds on Friday. Jamica Key had five rebounds.

After an early week match up with the Panthers, the Lady Cougars will host Apollo (15-7) on Tuesday.

