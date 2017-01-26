Panthers advance in state tournament

The Russellville High School boys’ basketball team advanced past the first round of the All A Classic state tournament in Frankfort on Thursday morning with a 63-52 victory over 15th Region champion East Ridge.

With the win, the Panthers will play former football rival Mayfield in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Mayfield beat Kentucky Country Day 85-73 in the opening game of the tournament.

The Panthers next game will be Friday at 5 p.m. (EST). In order to allow students and their families travel to that game, Russellville Independent schools will dismiss early on Friday.

Stevenson Elementary will get out att 11:30 a.m. and the high school will dismiss at noon.

The Lady Panthers returned to action on Monday. They played Warren East on the road. Coach Calvin Head had five players score in double-digits during the win against the Lady Raiders. Loreal Cheaney had 13. Victoria Day and Tatyana Peterson each scored 12. Deshala Leblanc finished with 11, while Gabbi Poirier scored ten. The Lady Panthers (6-14) won 64-59.

Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL The Lady Panthers take the court earlier this season at home. Russellville picked up a win at Warren East on Monday. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_NDL0125_1.jpg Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL The Lady Panthers take the court earlier this season at home. Russellville picked up a win at Warren East on Monday. Micah Naylor eyes the hoop in earlier action this season. The Panthers are playing in the Class 1A state tournament this week in Frankfort. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_NDL0125_2.jpg Micah Naylor eyes the hoop in earlier action this season. The Panthers are playing in the Class 1A state tournament this week in Frankfort.