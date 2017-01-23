Posted on by

Lady Cougars win by 23


By Kelly Phillips

Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Lady Cougar Abigail Lindsey powers around a Butler County defender in recent action at Logan County High School. The Lady Cougars won on Saturday, 57-34.


Senior Jessica Hines shoots against the Lady Bears last week. Hines and the Lady Cougars will travel to Barren County on Tuesday to play the Lady Trojanettes.


The Lady Cougars from Logan County High School traveled to Franklin-Simpson High School on Friday to face the Lady Cats. Despite getting 12 points from Logan Williamson, the Lady Cougars fell to the Lady Cats 47-40.

Logan County bounced back on Saturday and defeated Northeast High School from Clarksville by 23 points, winning 57-34. The Lady Cougars (7-13) will visit Barren County (12-9) on Tuesday.

The Logan County Cougars also played at Franklin on Friday. The Wildcats (16-4) powered past the Cougars (4-15) by a final score of 63-50.

On Saturday, Logan County returned home to face Clarksville’s Northeast High School. The Cougars dropped the homecoming game 52-43. Logan County is looking for daylight as they are now in a ten-game losing streak. They will travel to Glasgow on Tuesday to try and end the streak against the (9-12) Barren County Trojans.

