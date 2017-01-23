Lady Cougars win by 23

The Lady Cougars from Logan County High School traveled to Franklin-Simpson High School on Friday to face the Lady Cats. Despite getting 12 points from Logan Williamson, the Lady Cougars fell to the Lady Cats 47-40.

Logan County bounced back on Saturday and defeated Northeast High School from Clarksville by 23 points, winning 57-34. The Lady Cougars (7-13) will visit Barren County (12-9) on Tuesday.

The Logan County Cougars also played at Franklin on Friday. The Wildcats (16-4) powered past the Cougars (4-15) by a final score of 63-50.

On Saturday, Logan County returned home to face Clarksville’s Northeast High School. The Cougars dropped the homecoming game 52-43. Logan County is looking for daylight as they are now in a ten-game losing streak. They will travel to Glasgow on Tuesday to try and end the streak against the (9-12) Barren County Trojans.

Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Lady Cougar Abigail Lindsey powers around a Butler County defender in recent action at Logan County High School. The Lady Cougars won on Saturday, 57-34. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_NDL-LC.jpg Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Lady Cougar Abigail Lindsey powers around a Butler County defender in recent action at Logan County High School. The Lady Cougars won on Saturday, 57-34. Senior Jessica Hines shoots against the Lady Bears last week. Hines and the Lady Cougars will travel to Barren County on Tuesday to play the Lady Trojanettes. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_NDL-LC-8.jpg Senior Jessica Hines shoots against the Lady Bears last week. Hines and the Lady Cougars will travel to Barren County on Tuesday to play the Lady Trojanettes.