Panthers win All “A” Classic

The 4th region All “A” Classic championship game was held in Monroe County on Friday. The match up featured the Panthers taking on the Todd County Central Rebels. Russellville got the big win, 79-62 and took home their first Class A regional championship in ten years.

The Rebels got out to a sizable lead early in the game. The Panthers got right back into the game in the second quarter and took a nine-point lead into the locker room at the half. After the break, they never looked back. The third quarter got out of control for the Rebels. Russellville’s lead swelled to as much as 22 points. The early 1st quarter hole that the Panthers found themselves in was a distant memory when the final buzzer sounded.

Pedro Bradshaw led the Panthers with 23. Jaylyn McMurry had a good game with 16 points. Jacob Naylor sank three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points on the night. Bradshaw, McMurry, and Naylor received all-tournament team honors.

Elijah Kemp had a solid night at the free-throw line, going 4 for 4. Kemp finished the game with eight points. Bradshaw pulled down 16 rebounds in the game.

The Panthers (13-6) will play in the Class A State Tournament starting on Thursday. They face the East Ridge Warriors (12-7) at 10:00 AM Thursday in Frankfort.

The Lady Panthers (5-13) have not played since the 38-36 loss to Clinton County on January 16th. They will travel to Butler County on Tuesday to face the Bears who are (7-10) on the season.

Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Micah Naylor snags a loose ball in a game against Franklin earlier this season. The Panthers won the 4th region class A championship on Friday. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_NDLnewRHS1-1.jpg Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Micah Naylor snags a loose ball in a game against Franklin earlier this season. The Panthers won the 4th region class A championship on Friday. The Panther cheerleaders perform during a recent game at Russellvile High School. The Panthers will play in the Class A state tournament on Thursday in Frankfort. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_NDLnewRHS2-1.jpg The Panther cheerleaders perform during a recent game at Russellvile High School. The Panthers will play in the Class A state tournament on Thursday in Frankfort. Lucy Wilkinson performs with the Panther band during a game this season at Russellville High School. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_NDLnewRHS3-1.jpg Lucy Wilkinson performs with the Panther band during a game this season at Russellville High School. Pedro Bradshaw tries to block a shot in a recent game at home. Bradshaw now has scored 414 points this season for the Panthers. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_NDLnewRHS4-1.jpg Pedro Bradshaw tries to block a shot in a recent game at home. Bradshaw now has scored 414 points this season for the Panthers.