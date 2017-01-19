Panthers play in All “A” Classic

The first games of the 4th Region All “A” Classic were hosted at Russellville High School on Monday. The Panthers used overtime to take care of Clinton County 78-72.

There were four different Panther players with double-digit points in the game. Pedro Bradshaw dropped 17, Elijah Kemp had 17 as well, DeShawn Mason finished with 15 on the day, and Jacob Naylor scored ten points.

Kemp hit three from behind the arc in three tries. Bradshaw made seven out of eight free-throws. Jaylyn McMurry pulled down eight rebounds in the game.

The Clinton County Bulldogs (13-6) were hot the first quarter. They scored 26 points in the opening frame. The Panthers had 15 points at the start of the 2nd quarter. The Bulldogs trotted into the locker room at the break with a 42-33 lead. The Panthers would not quit. They outscored the visitors 15-10 in the 3rd, and 13-9 in the final quarter to force overtime. During overtime, Micah Naylor hit a 3-pointer, Mason sank three jumpers, and Bradshaw hit five out of six free-throws to earn the win.

The Panthers will play in Campbellsville on Monday.

The Lady Panthers hosted Clinton County as well on Monday for the ladies All “A” Classic. The Lady Bulldogs (7-12) squeaked by with a 38-36 win. The Lady Panthers have now dropped two games back to back by only two points.

Loreal Cheaney was the leading scorer for Russellville with 12. Tatyana Peterson finished just behind with nine points. Deshala Leblanc had six points in the contest. The Lady Panthers were plagued by missed shots. They shot 12 out of 44 from the floor and 10 of 23 from the free-throw line.

Up Next for Russellville is a trip to Apollo for a meeting with the Lady Eagles (12-7.)

Sariana Allen pauses during Friday’s game against the Lady Cats. Russellville dropped a close game on Monday. Clinton County won 38-36. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_NDL-3.jpg Sariana Allen pauses during Friday’s game against the Lady Cats. Russellville dropped a close game on Monday. Clinton County won 38-36. Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Senior Shon Kees looks to pass the ball last week in a game against Franklin. The Panthers beat Clinton County in overtime 78-72 on Monday. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_NDLRHS.jpg Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Senior Shon Kees looks to pass the ball last week in a game against Franklin. The Panthers beat Clinton County in overtime 78-72 on Monday.