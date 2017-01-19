Lady Cougars win at home

The Butler County Lady Bears came to town on Tuesday night. The Lady Cougars played host to the (7-9) team from Morgantown. Logan County (6-12) got hot in the 4th quarter and secured the win 55-46.

The Lady Cougars had a slow first quarter, only scoring eight points. Jessica Hines had six points in the first, but finished with 20 after a solid second half. The Lady Bears were up 16-8 after one. At halftime, Logan County was able to close the gap a bit more and go into the locker room down 27-21.

After the break, The Lady Cougars outscored Butler County 14-8 in the third and 22-11 in the final frame to get their sixth win of the season. Logan Williamson finished with 13 points. She hit five out of six free-throws in the 4th quarter to help her team hold onto the win.

The Lady Cougars have now won two in a row. They defeated Todd County Central last Friday night by a score of 73-56. Logan County will hit the road for a Friday night date with Franklin-Simpson. The Lady Cats (8-12) beat Russellville 43-41 last Friday but fell to Greenwood On Tuesday at FSHS.

The Logan County Cougar boys basketball team (4-13) has been idle since the district loss at Todd County on Friday. They will also play Franklin-Simpson (14-4) on Friday night.

Paige Vanzant soars to the basket during the first half against Butler County. The Lady Cougars won 55-46. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_NDL-LC-2.jpg Paige Vanzant soars to the basket during the first half against Butler County. The Lady Cougars won 55-46. Freshman Kennedy Nichols powers her way to the hoop during the win over the Lady Bears on Tuesday. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_NDL-LC-4.jpg Freshman Kennedy Nichols powers her way to the hoop during the win over the Lady Bears on Tuesday. Senior Logan Williamson drives around a Butler County defender on Tuesday. Williamson scored 13 points. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_NDL-LC-5.jpg Senior Logan Williamson drives around a Butler County defender on Tuesday. Williamson scored 13 points. Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Monica Hines and the rest of the Logan County Cheerleaders were flying high at the game against Butler County on Tuesday. The Lady Cougars won 55-46. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_NDL-LC-7.jpg Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Monica Hines and the rest of the Logan County Cheerleaders were flying high at the game against Butler County on Tuesday. The Lady Cougars won 55-46. Ann-Meguiar Bouldin, a Senior Lady Cougar, attempts a steal around mid court. Logan County beat Butler County 55-46. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_NDL-LC-6.jpg Ann-Meguiar Bouldin, a Senior Lady Cougar, attempts a steal around mid court. Logan County beat Butler County 55-46.