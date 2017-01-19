Lady Cougars win at home

By Kelly Phillips - kellyphillips@civitasmedia.com
Paige Vanzant soars to the basket during the first half against Butler County. The Lady Cougars won 55-46.
Freshman Kennedy Nichols powers her way to the hoop during the win over the Lady Bears on Tuesday.
Senior Logan Williamson drives around a Butler County defender on Tuesday. Williamson scored 13 points.
Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Monica Hines and the rest of the Logan County Cheerleaders were flying high at the game against Butler County on Tuesday. The Lady Cougars won 55-46.
Ann-Meguiar Bouldin, a Senior Lady Cougar, attempts a steal around mid court. Logan County beat Butler County 55-46.
The Butler County Lady Bears came to town on Tuesday night. The Lady Cougars played host to the (7-9) team from Morgantown. Logan County (6-12) got hot in the 4th quarter and secured the win 55-46.
The Lady Cougars had a slow first quarter, only scoring eight points. Jessica Hines had six points in the first, but finished with 20 after a solid second half. The Lady Bears were up 16-8 after one. At halftime, Logan County was able to close the gap a bit more and go into the locker room down 27-21.
After the break, The Lady Cougars outscored Butler County 14-8 in the third and 22-11 in the final frame to get their sixth win of the season. Logan Williamson finished with 13 points. She hit five out of six free-throws in the 4th quarter to help her team hold onto the win.
The Lady Cougars have now won two in a row. They defeated Todd County Central last Friday night by a score of 73-56. Logan County will hit the road for a Friday night date with Franklin-Simpson. The Lady Cats (8-12) beat Russellville 43-41 last Friday but fell to Greenwood On Tuesday at FSHS.
The Logan County Cougar boys basketball team (4-13) has been idle since the district loss at Todd County on Friday. They will also play Franklin-Simpson (14-4) on Friday night.
Paige Vanzant soars to the basket during the first half against Butler County. The Lady Cougars won 55-46.
http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_NDL-LC-2.jpgPaige Vanzant soars to the basket during the first half against Butler County. The Lady Cougars won 55-46.
Freshman Kennedy Nichols powers her way to the hoop during the win over the Lady Bears on Tuesday.
http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_NDL-LC-4.jpgFreshman Kennedy Nichols powers her way to the hoop during the win over the Lady Bears on Tuesday.
Senior Logan Williamson drives around a Butler County defender on Tuesday. Williamson scored 13 points.
http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_NDL-LC-5.jpgSenior Logan Williamson drives around a Butler County defender on Tuesday. Williamson scored 13 points.
Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Monica Hines and the rest of the Logan County Cheerleaders were flying high at the game against Butler County on Tuesday. The Lady Cougars won 55-46.
http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_NDL-LC-7.jpgPhotos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Monica Hines and the rest of the Logan County Cheerleaders were flying high at the game against Butler County on Tuesday. The Lady Cougars won 55-46.
Ann-Meguiar Bouldin, a Senior Lady Cougar, attempts a steal around mid court. Logan County beat Butler County 55-46.
http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_NDL-LC-6.jpgAnn-Meguiar Bouldin, a Senior Lady Cougar, attempts a steal around mid court. Logan County beat Butler County 55-46.