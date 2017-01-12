Panthers host Cats for homecoming

It is homecoming week at Russellville High School. It all leads up to a big district match up Friday night on the basketball court. The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats will bring a boys team who is (12-3) on the season. The Lady Cats are (7-11) this season.

The Panthers have played well this season. So far, they have put together a (9-5) record while playing some tough teams in Lexington during two holiday tournaments. They have been idle since a ten-point win over Logan County last Friday night. Russellville will turn to Pedro Bradshaw and his 20.8 total points per game average to try and slow down the Cats and Tavin Lovan. Lovan, Franklin’s Senior guard, has scored 378 points so far this season. His average is 25.2 per game. He also has 126 rebounds. Bradshaw has 185 rebounds this year.

Jacob Naylor has hit 26 3-pointers on the season. Micah Naylor has 16.

The Lady Panthers will play the early game on Friday. Russellville (5-11) has been without starting Senior Loreal Cheaney for several games. Coach Calvin Head hopes to have her back in time for the Lady Cats.

Russellville played on Monday at home, beating Fort Campbell 59-25. That win broke a 4-game skid. The Lady Panthers are (1-1) in the district.

The Panther cheerleaders perform during the Clash of the Cats. Sariana Allen gets tripped up while playing last week at Russellville High School. The Lady Panthers play the Lady Cats on Friday for homecoming. A Panther fan gets into the game. Jaylyn McMurry shoots against the Cougars last Friday. The Panthers will host Franklin-Simpson this Friday night. Pedro Bradshaw glides to the basket last week. Bradshaw leads the Panthers in scoring this season.