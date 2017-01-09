Lady Cougars handle Lady Panthers in Clash

On a cold Friday night, there was a cat fight in the gym at Russellville High School. The Lady Cougars and Lady Panthers were first up in the Clash of the Cats. The (3-11) Lady Cougars took the court against the banged-up (4-11) Lady Panthers. Russellville was without leading scorer Loreal Cheaney. Logan County won 62-55.

The Lady Cougars took control of the first half. They led by 14 at the break. Abigail Lindsey was hard to stop in the first quarter, scoring 11. She finished with 14 total for the game. Jessica Hines had 19 points, although she got into foul trouble early and had to sit and watch for a good portion of the game. The referees were happy to call fouls throughout the game. Many players collected multiple fouls early. Logan Williamson played an aggressive game and finished with ten points.

On the Lady Panther side of the court, Deshala Leblanc took charge and scored 26. Gabbi Poirier had ten points.

Up next for the Lady Panthers will be homecoming against Franklin-Simpson on Friday night. The Lady Cats are (6-10) on the season.

The Lady Cougars will meet the Lady Patriots (8-7) in Scottsville on Tuesday.

Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Lady Panther guard Tatyana Peterson charges through Logan County's Carlie Alvis during the clash of the cats game on Friday at Russellville. The Lady Cougars won 62-55. Lady Cougar Logan Williamson tries to pass the ball while receiving heavy pressure from Russellville's Addie Hendley. Logan County won 62-55. Lady Panther Junior Alissa Kennedy grabs a rebound away from Lgan County's Blayke Bingham. Lady Panther Deshala Leblanc was hard to contain in the first clash of the cats of the season. Leblanc scored 26 points against the Lady Cougars. Logan County's Carly Alvis makes a pass in the win over the Lady Panthers. Players get on the floor to go after a loose ball. Logan County sophomore Jamica Key goes in for a layup.