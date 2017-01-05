Cougars hungry for win

Logan County has found itself in a bit of a mid-season slump as we head into January basketball. The Cougars (4-10), who started the season with a 62-59 win over Warren East, have now lost five in a row. Logan County is one of only three teams to beat East so far this year. Russellville also beat them. The last win for the Cougars came on December 17th at South Warren.

On Tuesday night, Logan was at home against the Monroe County Falcons (8-6.) The Cougars kept it close most of the first half, even holding a lead several times. They couldn’t hold on in the end. The Falcons beat the home team 74-67.

Logan County will next travel across town to visit the Russellville Panthers on Friday night. The Panthers are (8-5) and playing good basketball. Logan County is only scheduled to have one more home game this season. They will host part two of the clash of the cats on January 27th.

