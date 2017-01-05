Panthers to host ‘Clash’ tonight

The first clash of the cats of the basketball season will be held at Russellville High School tonight. The boys/girls double header is set to begin at 5:30.

The Panthers boys basketball team (8-5) is coming off of a pretty good showing in Holiday tournaments over Christmas break. Russellville played in two different tournaments from December 20th to December 29th. Overall, they went (4-4) during the two trips to Lexington.

On Tuesday, Coach Phil Todd’s Panthers were back home to face the (6-8) Ohio County Eagles. Last season, Ohio County beat Russellville 58-46. The Panthers got revenge this time around. The final outcome was never in doubt as Russellville cruised to an 85-61 win.

The Panthers had six players who scored in the double-digits. Micah Naylor led all Panthers with 15 points. Naylor nailed four out of four from behind the arc. Pedro Bradshaw scored 14, Jaylyn McMurry got 13, Paul Jones and Shon Kees each had 12, while Jacob Naylor finished with ten points. Bradshaw now has 270 points on the year and is averaging 20.8 per game.

Micah Naylor attempts to block a shot put up by an Ohio County player late in the 85-61 win at Russellville. Naylor scored a team-high 15 points. Shon Kees, a Panther Senior, goes up for a layup during the win on Tuesday. Kees scored 12 points.