2016; the year in sports

2016 was once again an active year in the land of Logan for area sports. Both Logan County High School and Russellville High School found success in several sports. Numerous district championships were won in 2016. Several teams made it to the regional tournaments in various sports.

The Panthers started the year off with a winning boys basketball team. Then Junior Pedro Bradshaw and his 548 total points drove Russellville to Diddle Arena where they played one game in the regional tournament. Russell County slipped by the Panthers 70-69 to end the run.

Logan County girls also put together a good run on the court. The Lady Cougars finished with a (22-9) record and beat Franklin-Simpson to earn the district title. Three players for Logan County had over 300 points on the season. Torrie Pollard finished with 378, Rachel Barnett scored 324, and Brooke Barnes had 314 total points. The Lady Cougars were able to win the first game of the regional tournament, but they could not keep pace with Bowling Green for the second game.

The Cougars dominated on the baseball field in 2016. Finishing with a 29-9 record, the Cougars won the district and played two games into the regional tournament at WKU. Seven out of the nine losses were by only two runs or less. Bowling Green was the only team to beat the Cougars by a greater margin.

The Lady Cougar softball team also had a successful run this year. Logan County won the district by defeating Franklin-Simpson. The (18-14) overall record was achieved with most of the starting lineup consisting of middle school players.

The Lady Panther softball team also showed much promise after an improved season over previous years. Russellville is also a young team that will surely continue to win for many years to come.

The Logan County boys and girls soccer teams both won the district title in 2016. The boys finished (12-6-2) and defeated powerhouse Franklin-Simpson in the district championship. The girls knocked of Todd County Central for the district crown after going (8-10-2) on the year.

Logan County continues the domination of the 13th district on the volleyball court. The Lady Cougars have won over 100 district games in a row. In 2016, they easily won the district championship and won the opening round of the regional tournament. Greenwood ended the season for the Lady Cougars.

Both area football teams finished the season as winners. The Cougars only won a single game, but that one victory has ignited a spark in the football program. Logan County defeated Todd County in the last game of the season. It was the first win for the program since 2012.

The Russellville Panthers (12-2) dominated nearly all opponents faced in 2016. They scored over 40 points in every game except three. The Panthers outscored the opposition 611-177 this season. The only two losses came to Franklin-Simpson and the top team in Class 1A, Beechwood. Beechwood ended the Panthers’ run after they won the first three games of the tournament.

The Logan County boys soccer team celebrates the district championship win over Franklin. The Lady Cougar volleyball team celebrated its 100th consecutive district win in September. It was a long time coming, but the Cougar football team broke the four-year losing streak in 2016. The Russellville Panthers storm onto the field at the start of a successful 2016 season. Cougar baseball entertained crowds this summer. Logan County won the district and played in the regional tournament. Pedro Bradshaw helped the Panther basketball team get back in Diddle Arena in early 2016.