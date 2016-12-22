Tops win Boca Raton Bowl

The Western Kentucky University football program is miles away from the nation’s longest losing streak just a few years ago. The Tops, under former head coach Willie Taggart, finally broke a 26-game losing streak in 2010. WKU of today is a much different team. On Tuesday, The Toppers finished off another fantastic football season with their third straight bowl win. The Hilltoppers, under Coach Nick Holt, beat Memphis in the Boca Raton Bowl 51-31.

WKU finished the 2016 season with a record of (11-3, 7-1 in C-USA) They won their second Conference championship in a row. Quarterback Mike White finished the year with 4363 passing yards and 37 touchdowns through the air. Senior wide Receiver Taywan Taylor caught 17 of those TD passes and also racked up 1730 yards.

Senior running back Anthony Wales ran for 1621 yards on the year with 27 touchdowns on the ground.

Wales was the MVP for the Boca Raton Bowl. The Senior ran for 245 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 84 receiving yards in the game.

Taywan Taylor had nine catches for 144 yards and one score. Quarterback Mike White was 20 for 30 with 336 passing yards and three touchdowns. The defense held Memphis in check. They recorded five sacks during the bowl game.

The WKU Hilltoppers will have a new head coach for the 2017 season. Jeff Brohm (30-10 with WKU) accepted a job coaching Purdue. Former offensive coordinator of Notre Dame, Mike Sanford will take charge of the Tops next season.

Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Senior running back Anthony Wales trots into the end zone during the C-USA championship game in Bowling Green. Wales had 329 total yards and three touchdowns in the 51-31 win over Memphis at the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_NDL-WKU-2.jpg Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Senior running back Anthony Wales trots into the end zone during the C-USA championship game in Bowling Green. Wales had 329 total yards and three touchdowns in the 51-31 win over Memphis at the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday. The WKU Hilltoppers finished (11-3) on the 2016 season. The Tops won the C-USA championship and the Boca Raton Bowl. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_NDLWKU.jpg The WKU Hilltoppers finished (11-3) on the 2016 season. The Tops won the C-USA championship and the Boca Raton Bowl.