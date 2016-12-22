Panthers travel for tournament

The Peoples Exchange Bank Holiday Invitational tournament in underway in Lexington Kentucky this week. Our Russellville Panthers made the trip to Henry Clay High School to face some stiff competition. On Tuesday, Russellville squared up against High Point Christian Academy from North Carolina. The Panthers fell in that game 90-79. Pedro Bradshaw continued to pile on the points in that game. By the time the final buzzer sounded, Bradshaw had 28 points. Jacob Naylor was just shy of 20 with 19 total points. Elijah Kemp and Jaylyn McMurry also hit double digits in scoring.

Bradshaw led the way on rebounds with 16. McMurry grabbed nine.

On Wednesday, the Panthers got a shot at redemption. They took on the Belfry Pirates and won 76-67. Bradshaw led with 19, followed by McMurry and Micah Naylor with 14 each. Jacob Naylor racked up 13 points in the Belfry win. Shon Kees hit every shot he attempted in the game for a total of nine points.

The remaining opponents that Russellville will face has yet to be determined as of press time.

The Panthers will once again be in Lexington the day after Christmas to kickoff the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic.

Photo by Kelly Phillips | NDL DeShawn Mason fights for a loose ball earlier in the season. The Panthers are playing in Lexington for a holiday tournament this week. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_NDLRHS1221.jpg Photo by Kelly Phillips | NDL DeShawn Mason fights for a loose ball earlier in the season. The Panthers are playing in Lexington for a holiday tournament this week.