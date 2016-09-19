Gators chomp down on Cougars at home

The Greenwood Gators came to town on Friday to spar with the Logan County Cougars at home. The Cougars could not slip away from the powerful bite of the (4-1) Gators. The Cougars (0-5) were defeated 48-12 under a full moon at Logan County High School.

Greenwood used quarterback Jackson Adams’ legs quite heavily against the Cougars. Adams ran for 160 yards and four touchdowns. He also scored on a two-point conversion. Adams only attempted two passes for zero yards. One pass was intercepted by the Cougar defense.

On the Logan County side, quarterback Tyler Ezell ran 17 times for 41 yards against the strong defense of the Gators. Lorenzo Garcia rushed for 22 yards.

Ezell went 18 for 31 on the night with only one interception. He racked up 238 yards and threw two touchdown passes to Nick Blakemore. Blakemore led the Cougars with 81 receiving yards. Garcia caught six passes for 78 yards. Ezell also hooked up with Chandler Silvey for 31 yards. Robert Dancer caught one pass for 21 yards.

Logan County will host Hopkins County Central this Friday. The (3-2) Storm beat the Cougars by only one point in 2015.

Quarterback Tyler Ezell gets caught up in a crowd of Gators during the first half at Logan County High School on Friday. The stout Greenwood defense held the Cougars to only 12 points in the game. Nick Blakemore celebrates after scoring his first of two touchdowns on the night. Tyler Ezell tossed two touchdown passes to Blakemore, accounting for all 12 of Logan County's points in the loss. Lee Proctor argues a call of excessive celebration after a Cougar touchdown. Logan County lost 48-12 to Greenwood on Friday. Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL The Logan County Defense gangs up on the Greenwood wide receiver during the 48-12 loss at home on Friday night. Taylor Horton, Abbie Vaughn, and Ruth Robertson perform at halftime with the rest of the Logan County Marching Cougars. Senior Robert Dancer gets dragged down by a couple of Gator defenders.