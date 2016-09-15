Panthers hit road, Cougars to host football Gators

Friday night football will be in full swing for our local teams this week.

The Logan County High School Cougars (0-4) will be at home against the (3-1) Greenwood Gators. Greenwood is coming off of a loss at the hands of undefeated Franklin-Simpson. The Cougars fell to The Panthers in week four.

Before losing to Franklin-Simpson last week, the Gators had rolled up three wins over Warren East, Allen County-Scottsville and South Warren to open the season. Quarterback Jackson Adams is the Gators leading rusher and is averaging just under 100 yards per game so far. He has rushed for six touchdowns and also has 143 yards passing.

Willie Reynolds is the teams second leading rusher with 317 yards and three touchdowns.

Last year when Logan County faced off with the Gators, Greenwood beat the Cougars 43-7 in Bowling Green.

The (4-0) Russellville Panthers are on the road this week. They will visit the winless Todd County Central Rebels. The Rebels lost 47-14 against the Trigg County Wildcats last Friday. The Panthers destroyed Trigg County 41-0 to open the 2016 season.

The Panthers have scored 186 points so far this season. That’s the most in Class A. The Panthers have scored at least 41 points in each game and have gone over 50 for the past two weeks.

