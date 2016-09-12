Cougars mauled by Panthers at home

The “Clash of the Cats” 2016 is in the books. The result of the game is becoming very familiar to both sides. Russellville beat Logan County at Logan County High School 54-14 on Friday night. The last time that the Cougars beat the Panthers was in 2011.

The Panthers remain undefeated through four games and lead all teams in Class A with 186 points scored so far in 2016.

Logan County is battling some injuries early this season and are struggling to put points on the board.

Friday night’s game didn’t start on a positive note for the home team Cougars. Russellville’s MJ Jones took the opening kickoff to the house from 77 yards out to give the Panthers a very early 7-0 lead. The visitors did not let up after that first score. The Panthers led 47-7 at halftime.

The Panthers passed for 123 yards on the night. That total is more than the first three games combined. Jaylyn McMury was 4 for 4 with 100 yards and two touchdowns. Jacob Naylor completed one pass in one attempt for 23 yards. They added 108 rushing yards against the Cougars. MJ Jones had 85 of those on the ground with two touchdowns. Paul Jones led the Panther receivers with 53 yards and a touchdown.

The Russellville defense caught two interceptions and recovered three fumbles.

Logan County rushed for 73 yards during the defeat, but had more passing yards than Russellville. Tyler Ezell threw for 170 yards. He hooked up with senior Lorenzo Garcia for the Cougars two touchdowns.

The Panthers (4-0) will be on the road to face The Todd County Central Rebels on Friday. The Rebels (0-4) are win less on the year.

The Cougars (0-4) will host 5A powerhouse Greenwood (3-1) at LCHS Friday night.

