Middle School softball teams clash at RHS

The local middle school softball teams are both enjoying a winning late summer season. The Logan County Lady Cougars are (13-2-1) and the Russellville Lady Panthers are (7-2.) On Tuesday evening the two teams met at Russellville High School. The Lady Panthers pulled out the victory, 4-1, behind the strong pitching of A’miyah Collier. She threw five innings, allowing two hits and one run. Collier struck out four Lady Cougar batters.

At the plate for Logan County, Ali Garrett smashed a double and scored the lone run. Mackinzi Cross hit a single in the loss. On the Russellville side of the plate, Crissy Higgins had two singles and crossed the plate once. Collier hit a double and scored a run. Lilly Newman, Addie Mosier, and Madison Penrod also had hits.

Abby Hinton pitched for the Lady Cougars. She allowed one earned run and struck out seven.

Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Lady Panther sixth grader A’miyah Collier pitches during the middle school clash of the cats softball game on Tuesday. Collier had a solid effort and got the win, 4-1. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_paper-9-6-16.jpg Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Lady Panther sixth grader A’miyah Collier pitches during the middle school clash of the cats softball game on Tuesday. Collier had a solid effort and got the win, 4-1. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_paper-9-6-16-2.jpg Third baseman Selynna Metcalfe scoops up a grounder and gets the out at first during the 4-1 loss at Russellville. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_paper-9-6-16-4.jpg Third baseman Selynna Metcalfe scoops up a grounder and gets the out at first during the 4-1 loss at Russellville. Lady Panther shortstop Lilly Newman snags a fly ball against the Lady Cougars on Tuesday. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_paper-9-6-16-5.jpg Lady Panther shortstop Lilly Newman snags a fly ball against the Lady Cougars on Tuesday. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_paper-9-6-16-6.jpg The Logan County fans make a play on a foul ball out of the reach of catcher Kaylin Page. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_paper-9-6-16-7.jpg The Logan County fans make a play on a foul ball out of the reach of catcher Kaylin Page.