Football ‘Clash’ this week at LC

Week three of local high school football is in the books. So far for the 2016 season, one of Logan County’s teams is off to a hot start while the other is still trying to find a rhythm.

The Panthers had a tough match up when Butler County came to Rhea Stadium on Friday. The Bears from Morgantown came to play. The game proved to be exciting for fans, as both undefeated teams battled until the final buzzer. By the time the fans filed out of the stadium, The Russellville Panthers (3-0) held on to beat The Butler County Bears (2-1) by a score of 50-42.

The Panthers followed the same winning pattern that Coach Myers has had success with so far this season. The running game was strong once again. There were 482 rushing yards on the evening for the local team. The Panthers’ quarterback, Jaylyn McMurry passed the ball only eight times for 24 yards. For what the Senior quarterback lacked in passing yards, he more than made up for with his legs. McMurry rushed for 128 yards and scored three touchdowns. Drew West led the Panthers with rushing attempts. West had 24 carries for 149 yards and two scores. Johnny Drumgole ran 15 times for 130 yards and a touchdown. MJ Jones also ran one in for six points.

McMurry did complete three passes during the game, the longest went for 31 yards to Drumgole. The Panther defense allowed 110 rushing yards and 283 passing yards to the Bears offense.

The Logan County Cougars traveled to Owensboro on Friday to face the Apollo Eagles. The trip did not end well. The banged up Cougars fell to Apollo 47-7.

The offense struggled to move the ball, only rushing for 92 yards. The quarterback, Tyler Ezell had 63 of those yards on the ground. Ezell completed 12 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown to Samuel Flores. The Sophomore, Flores, led the way with 69 receiving yards and also had an interception that went for 25 yards. Lorenzo Garcia hauled in three passes for 46 yards.

The Cougar defense had 24 tackles on the night. The Eagles ran for 169 yards and threw for 157.

Logan County will host the cross-town rival Panthers on Friday at Logan County High School.

Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Senior running back Johnny Drumgole finds a gap through the Butler County defense on Friday. The Panthers beat the Bears to remain perfect on the year. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_paper-football-25.jpg Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Senior running back Johnny Drumgole finds a gap through the Butler County defense on Friday. The Panthers beat the Bears to remain perfect on the year. Ty Collins tries to slip out of the grasp of the Bears’ defense during the win at Rhea Stadium. The Panthers won 50-42. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_paperfootball.jpg Ty Collins tries to slip out of the grasp of the Bears’ defense during the win at Rhea Stadium. The Panthers won 50-42. Panther Junior Javaren Robey makes a tackle on the Butler County ball carrier. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_paperfootball-2.jpg Panther Junior Javaren Robey makes a tackle on the Butler County ball carrier. Quarterback Jaylyn McMurry tries to evade a Butler County tackle on the way to the end zone. McMurry ran for three touchdowns in the win. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_paperfootball-3.jpg Quarterback Jaylyn McMurry tries to evade a Butler County tackle on the way to the end zone. McMurry ran for three touchdowns in the win.