Lady Cougar soccer blanks FS


By Kelly Phillips - kellyphillips@civitasmedia.com

Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Junior Alexis Chick gets tangled up with a Lady Cat defender during the first home game of the season. The Lady Cougars won 4-0.


Paige Vanzant tries to steal the ball away from a sliding Franklin-Simpson player.


Freshman Paige Vanzant outruns an opponent near midfield on Tuesday at Logan County High School. The Lady Cougars won 4-0.


Senior Lady Cougar Lauren Allen kicks at a ball as two Lady Cats rush in. LC beat FS 4-0.


The Lady Cougar soccer team finally took the field at home after playing the first eight games on the road. The (4-3-2) team, coached by Barry McReynolds, enjoyed the home opener by beating Franklin-Simpson 4-0.

Logan County will hit the road again on Saturday to face the (3-4-1) Lady Eagles from Ohio County.

The Lady Cougars will play mostly home games for the remainder of the season after this week.

