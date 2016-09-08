Lady Cougars win 100th straight district match

The Logan County High School volleyball team has been nothing short of dominant in District 13 over the course of the program. And that was clearly illustrated on Tuesday when the Lady Cougars commemorated their 100th consecutive district victory by easily dispatching Franklin-Simpson (25-8, 25-12, 25-4).

Junior Kerra Cornist led the Lady Cougars in attacking with 11 kills and four blocks. Senior Catherine Miller had a team-high five aces. Senior Kailee Moore finished with six of her team’s 18 digs and sophomore Karrah Cron had a team-high 24 assists.

Logan County (6-1) is having a typically great season so far this year. The Lady Cougars opened their schedule with five straight victories before falling to arch-rival Greenwood last week.

The Lady Cougars will be back in action over the weekend as they play in the Queens of the Court tournament hosted by Central Hardin High School.

Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Lady Cougar Kailee Moore returns a ball to the Lady cats on Tuesday night at LCHS. Logan County beat Franklin-Simpson 3-0 to claim the team’s 100th consecutive district win. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_sample-8.jpg Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Lady Cougar Kailee Moore returns a ball to the Lady cats on Tuesday night at LCHS. Logan County beat Franklin-Simpson 3-0 to claim the team’s 100th consecutive district win. Jaclyn Batchelor makes contact with the ball during the Lady Cougar win on Tuesday. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_sample-9.jpg Jaclyn Batchelor makes contact with the ball during the Lady Cougar win on Tuesday. The Cougar student section came dressed as “100 year olds” to represent the 100th district win. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_sample-10.jpg The Cougar student section came dressed as “100 year olds” to represent the 100th district win. Junior Kerra Cornist jumps over the net and intimidates the FS defense with her hard hits. The Lady Cougars and Cornist won 3-0. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_sample-12.jpg Junior Kerra Cornist jumps over the net and intimidates the FS defense with her hard hits. The Lady Cougars and Cornist won 3-0. Shelby Hardison (13) and Alyssa Lowe (15) team up for a block attempt during the district match against Franklin-Simpson. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_sample-13.jpg Shelby Hardison (13) and Alyssa Lowe (15) team up for a block attempt during the district match against Franklin-Simpson. The Logan County Lady Cougars hold a new banner celebrating the feat of winning 100 consecutive district games dating back to 2004. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_sample-15.jpg The Logan County Lady Cougars hold a new banner celebrating the feat of winning 100 consecutive district games dating back to 2004.

By OJ Stapleton ostapleton@newsdemocratleader.com

