Cougars find winning ways again, beat Todd

The Logan County High School boys’ soccer team got back into its winning ways on Thursday, dispatching Todd County Central 4-2 at Cougar Stadium.

The Cougars had started the season in style with back-to-back wins over Dawson Springs and Greenwood before going winless in their next four – including losses to Barren County, Franklin-Simpson and Muhlenberg County and a goalless draw with Glasgow.

But by doubling up the Rebels on Thursday, the Cougars are ready to get the season back on the right foot.

Logan County (3-3-1) will be back in action Thursday at home against Butler County and then will host Hopkins County Central on Saturday.

