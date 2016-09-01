LCHS volleyball stays perfect

Logan County’s volleyball team continues to win on the court in 2016. The Lady Cougars are off to a five game winning-streak early in the season. The Russellville Lady Panthers are struggling a bit starting out the year, holding a current record of (1-7.) On Monday night, the two local teams went head to head at Russellville High School.

The Lady Cougars handled the cross-town rivals fairly easily in three games, (25-4, 25-5, 25-9.) Logan County followed up the victory by beating Todd County Central on the road 3-0 the very next night. The Lady Cougars will welcome the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats to Logan County High School on Tuesday. The game will be the first home contest for Coach Steven Lyne’s undefeated ladies.

Russellville will face Barren County also at home on Tuesday. The Barren County Trojanettes are (3-4-1) on the season.

Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Lady Panther Jalonda Wells returns a ball to Logan County players Alyssa Lowe (15), Hannah Cron (30), and Hayley Schweers (11.) Russellville Junior Katelin Shultz chases down a ball toward the outside. Lady Cougar Shelby Hardison jumps up to drive the ball back to the Panther side of the net. Russellville Senior Monsera Morales returns a ball to The Lady Cougars during Monday's match at Russellville High School. Logan County Freshman Hayley Schweers and Russellville Senior Jalonda Wells meet at the net Monday night at RHS.