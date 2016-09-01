Panthers stay home, Cougars hit the road

Week three football gets under way on Friday night at 7 p.m. The Russellville Panthers will try to defend their undefeated record against another undefeated team, The Butler County Bears. The game will take place at Rhea Stadium. The Panthers have only allowed six points from opponents this season so far. Russellville beat The Bears 52-42 last year in Morgantown.

The Logan County Cougars will be on the road once again this week. The team will travel to Owensboro to face The Apollo Eagles. Both teams are (0-2) on the young 2016 season. The Class 5A Apollo Eagles won last year’s contest at Logan County High School 35-12. The Cougars of the current season are improving quickly, but dealing with some injuries this week.

The Logan County defense swarms a runner from Trigg County in a scrimmage game earlier in the year. The Cougars will travel to battle The Apollo Eagles in Owensboro on Friday. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_paper-LC.jpg The Logan County defense swarms a runner from Trigg County in a scrimmage game earlier in the year. The Cougars will travel to battle The Apollo Eagles in Owensboro on Friday. Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Russellville Panthers coach John Myers talks with his team earlier in the season. The (2-0) Panthers will host Butler County at home on Friday. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_RHS-Paper-coach.jpg Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Russellville Panthers coach John Myers talks with his team earlier in the season. The (2-0) Panthers will host Butler County at home on Friday.