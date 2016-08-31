LCHS cross country off to hot start

The Logan County High School cross country teams battled the heat and the other runners to turn in some impressive performances on Saturday, Aug. 27, in the Raider Run hosted by Warren East High School at Ephram White Park in Bowling Green.

It was also the first meet of the season for LCHS.

Cougar senior Thomas Lyne turned in the best performance of the day, finishing third in the boys’ varsity race with a time of 17:11. He was just 25 seconds behind the race winner, Josh Grogan of McCracken County.

As a team, the Cougars finished fifth out of 15 teams with 114 points. They finished just three point back of fourth place South Warren. Warren East won the team competition with a score of 45.

“Thomas Lyne ran like it was his last race,” said Logan County coach Joe Dan Laster. “As it stands right now he has the fastest time in the region. His teammates, not to be outdone, followed his lead.”

Sophomore Tanner Morrow was second on the team with a 22nd place finish and a time of 18:37. Junior Gage Cousineau was 26th with a time of 18:59. Seniors Dean Heltsley and Devin Roche were 32nd and 35th, respectively with times of 19:09 and 19:13.

Other Cougar runners included Conner Dill (37th, 19:20), Damanuel Barbee (51st, 19:47), Wesley Abney (73rd, 20:33), Duncan Sandlin (113th, 22:12), Dylan Mullins (118th, 22:25), Sam Noe (125th, 22:44), John Higgins (128th, 23:08) and Woody Stamps (152nd, 28:26).

“Tanner Morrow is finally realizing the kind of runner he can be,” Laster said. “The heat effected some more than others and that’s okay. Hopefully the heat is one thing we won’t have to worry about at any more meets. What really impressed me is how well all of the new runners performed. They take great pride in what they do and it showed.”

Junior Meredith Johnson led the Lady Cougars with a 21st place finish in 23:11. Jessie Hankins was 26th with a time of 23:55.

As a team, the Logan County girls finished eighth out of 11 teams. South Warren won the team competition.

Other Lady Cougar runners included Emily Jones (39th, 24:41), Eliza Hagens (74th, 27:11), Haleigh Duncan (91st, 20:03), Cheyenne Nash (103rd, 29:53) and Kela Heltsley (111st, 31:57).

“The varsity girls did a good job of grouping together to have an eighth place finish,” Laster said. “We have work to do but I believe we have an amazing nucleus to make some make some big waves in the coming weeks. Meredith, Jessie, and Emily finishing very close together puts us in a great position in team scores.”

In the middle school races, seventh grader Dylan Steenburgen led the Cougars with a 15th place overall finish in 12:43. Bill Cooper was 42nd with a time of 13:49. Other Cougar middle school runners included Will Shoemake (92nd, 15:46), Trenton Fears (106th, 16:22), Jacob Burton (115th, 17:10), Joseph Trent (122nd, 17:58) and James Wheeler (128th, 18:34).

The middle school Lady Cougars finished sixth overall and were led by eighth grader Keira Costello, who finished 34th with a time of 15:54. Ashtyn Cole was 39th with a time of 15:59. Other Lady Cougar runners included Emma Trent (45th, 16:17), Molly Stapleton (46th, 16:18), Kirsten Johnson (67th, 18:11), Laren Hines (71st, 18:25) and Savannah Nichols (87th, 20:51).

“The two middle school teams had a lot to be proud of,” Laster said. “Filled with a lot of new runners I believe that everyone performed at a very high level. I believe that everyone put themselves in a position to be great.”

Logan County also had some elementary school runners competing. In the boys’ race, Gage Rosser was 51st with a time of 10:55 and Mason Noe was 64th with a time of 11:40. In the girls’ race, Ella Lawson was 45th with a time of 12:48.

The Cougars and Lady Cougars will be back in action this Saturday at Franklin-Simpson.

