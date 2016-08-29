Panthers hunt down Falcons; now 2-0

The Russellville Panthers are 2 -0 on the young 2016 season after another blowout win on Friday night. The Panthers won 41-6 on the road facing the Fort Campbell Falcons. Black and gold has now outscored the opponents 82-6 so far this year.

In Fort Campbell, The Panthers started off a bit sloppy in the first half of play. The Falcons scored the lone points of the season against Russellville on an interception returned for a touchdown. At the break, Coach Myers’ squad held onto a slim 14-6 lead. The halftime locker room speech must have ignited the Panthers’ offense. They broke it open and scored 27 unanswered points during the second half.

Quarterback Jaylyn McMurry threw six passes on the night. Three were intercepted, two went for touchdowns, and the sixth throw was a nine-yard completion to MJ Jones. Paul Jones caught a 48 yard touchdown pass, and Devin Quarles hauled in a 25 yard catch for a score.

On the ground, Senior Drew West had 160 yards on 16 carries, including a touchdown. MJ Jones rushed for 94 yards with a score. Johnny Drumgole and Damon Hales also scored rushing touchdowns.

The Panther defense remains perfect on the season, allowing zero points. They allowed only 45 yards rushing from the Falcons ground game. Fort Campbell threw for only 78 yards on the night. Javaren Robey snagged an interception.

Russellville will host the Butler County Bears on Friday night at Rhea Stadium. The Panthers won 52-42 last season in Morgantown. Both teams are undefeated so far in 2016.

Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Panther kicker Milam Watkins boots through an extra point in week 1. Russellville beat Fort Campbell on Friday night 41-6. Watkins kicked for five extra points in the win. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_football-ndl-3.jpg Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Panther kicker Milam Watkins boots through an extra point in week 1. Russellville beat Fort Campbell on Friday night 41-6. Watkins kicked for five extra points in the win. Senior running back Johnny Drumgole runs in the season-opener against Trigg County. Drumgole rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown against the Falcons on Friday. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_football-ndl-6.jpg Senior running back Johnny Drumgole runs in the season-opener against Trigg County. Drumgole rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown against the Falcons on Friday.