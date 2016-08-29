Cougars play tough in Muhlenburg

The Cougar football team is heading in the right direction. Friday night, the team visited the Muhlenburg County Mustangs in Greenville. Logan County ended the night by putting up 28 points, but the home team had 42 for the win. The 28 points that the Cougars scored Friday night was the highest total by the team in a single game since 2012.

It was a hot and humid night in Greenville for the entire football game. The Cougars had a rough first half against the Class 6A Muhlenburg Mustangs. The defense for Logan County had a tough time slowing down the Mustang Quarterback, Hunter Combs. Combs ended up rushing for 214 yards against the Cougars. Muhlenburg County piled up 525 yards of total offense in the game compared to the Cougars’ 427 total yards.

During the second half, Logan County stepped it up and nearly regained all of the lost ground from the first half. The Cougars pulled back to within two touchdowns in the 4th quarter. Quarterback Tyler Ezell drove the team down to the red zone with time left on the clock. The offense failed to get in after several close plays. The Mustang offense would regain control and eat up the clock to dash Logan County’s hopes of ending the losing streak for at least another week.

Ezell had a productive night under center. The Freshman passed for 293 yards with two touchdowns through the air. He also ran for 67 yards and scored another touchdown and two-point conversion with his legs. The Quarterback went 20 for 44 with only one interception.

Dontavius Blann led the offense in receiving with 78 yards and a touchdown through the air and one on the ground. Nick Blakemore caught a touchdown pass and had 74 yards total. Dalton Nash, Lorenzo Garcia, and Samuel Flores all had receptions as well.

Alex Brown and Dalton Nash each had six tackles for the Cougars. Curtis Shelton and Nathaniel Offutt recorded five each. Logan County recovered two fumbles on the night.

The Cougars are on the road again this week. They will travel to Owensboro to face Apollo High School on Friday night.

Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Logan County Quarterback Tyler Ezell spins and breaks away from a Muhlenburg County defender. Ezell rushed ten times for 67 yards in the 42-28 loss in Greenville. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_paper-3-1.jpg Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Logan County Quarterback Tyler Ezell spins and breaks away from a Muhlenburg County defender. Ezell rushed ten times for 67 yards in the 42-28 loss in Greenville. Senior Cougar Lorenzo Garcia sheds a diving defender and picks up extra yardage at Mustang Stadium on Friday. Garcia caught two passes for 31 yards and also ran for 36 more in the loss to Muhlenburg County. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_paper-5-1.jpg Senior Cougar Lorenzo Garcia sheds a diving defender and picks up extra yardage at Mustang Stadium on Friday. Garcia caught two passes for 31 yards and also ran for 36 more in the loss to Muhlenburg County. Dontavius Blann gets shoved out of bounds after a nice catch and run. Blann rushed for 20 yards with a touchdown. The Sophomore also caught four passes for 78 yards and another touchdown. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_paper-6.jpg Dontavius Blann gets shoved out of bounds after a nice catch and run. Blann rushed for 20 yards with a touchdown. The Sophomore also caught four passes for 78 yards and another touchdown. Logan County Cougar Samuel Flores falls back while attempting a grab on a long pass late in the game. Flores had five receptions for 54 yards against the Mustangs. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_paper-17.jpg Logan County Cougar Samuel Flores falls back while attempting a grab on a long pass late in the game. Flores had five receptions for 54 yards against the Mustangs. Senior Nick Blakemore attempts to catch a pass for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. The ball was tipped by the defender and fell to the turf. Blakemore hauled in six catches for 74 yards and a touchdown. He also scored on a two-point conversion. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_paper-22.jpg Senior Nick Blakemore attempts to catch a pass for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. The ball was tipped by the defender and fell to the turf. Blakemore hauled in six catches for 74 yards and a touchdown. He also scored on a two-point conversion.