Cougar soccer off to running start

The soccer team from Logan County High School is off to a pretty good start in 2016. The Cougars won the first two games of the season. They beat Dawson Springs at home, 6-4, and then shutout Greenwood on the road 2-0. Coach Eric Evans and his Cougars welcomed a tough Franklin-Simpson team to LCHS on Tuesday evening. The Wildcats have not lost a district game since 2012. Although Logan County played hard, FS continues the district win streak. The Cougars fell by a score of 4-2, giving them the first loss of the young season.

Against the Wildcats on Tuesday, there were two goals scored. Ashton Ross and Erik Williams each kicked one into the net. Cameron Fagan and Stephen Foster each recorded an assist. Ashton Ross has scored a goal in each of the three games so far this season. Erik Williams has five goals on the year.

Logan County travels to Glasgow on Saturday to face the (2-1-1) Scotties at Noon.

Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Logan County’s Ashton Ross controls the ball past a Wildcat defender on Tuesday. Ross scored one of the Cougar’s two goals in the 4-2 loss against Franklin-Simpson. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_paper-soccer-2.jpg Photos by Kelly Phillips | NDL Logan County’s Ashton Ross controls the ball past a Wildcat defender on Tuesday. Ross scored one of the Cougar’s two goals in the 4-2 loss against Franklin-Simpson. Josh McKinney throws in the ball after a shot out of bounds. The Wildcats beat the Cougars 4-2. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_paper-soccer-3.jpg Josh McKinney throws in the ball after a shot out of bounds. The Wildcats beat the Cougars 4-2. Logan County’s Erik Williams gets his head on the ball near the Franklin-Simpson net. Williams scored a goal in the game. He now has five goals on the season. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_paper-soccer-5.jpg Logan County’s Erik Williams gets his head on the ball near the Franklin-Simpson net. Williams scored a goal in the game. He now has five goals on the season. Garrett Wilhelm battles Wildcat Caleb Wilson for the ball at midfield. Wilhelm has scored two goals on the year. Franklin’s Wilson led the state of Kentucky in goals for 2015 with 63. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_paper-soccer-7.jpg Garrett Wilhelm battles Wildcat Caleb Wilson for the ball at midfield. Wilhelm has scored two goals on the year. Franklin’s Wilson led the state of Kentucky in goals for 2015 with 63.

By Kelly Phillips kellyphillips@civitasmedia.com

