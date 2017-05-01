Logan County News

Hello again from the “Independent State of Logan!” It is so good to be back home and in the land of good people. (For the most part!) I was gone to Los Angeles for five days and when I got in early Tuesday morning I found that my home had been broken in and that three TVs had been stolen. I had recently purchased a large giant size TV set for my den and hated to see that it was gone. If anyone is attempting to sell a big screen TV I am offering a large reward for any information as to its’ where about. Probably the guilty do not read the newspaper!

I went out to L.A. to judge a large dog show and to speak at another dog club’s annual meeting. I saw many old friends and made a few new ones. I had not been to California in several years and there is more people than ever. 14 million in the L.A. area alone. There was probably a million cars on the road at any given time and triple that during the rush hour. Give me ole Logan County any time and there may be too many folks even here!

Since my doctors at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville and at M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston in Houston, Texas agree that my rare type leukemia is in a great remission and that I will hopefully have a few more years. I was told to go out and do whatever I wanted. I asked if I could build a restaurant and my doctor in Houston said “absolutely!” Well here goes another item off my want to do list. I hope to start building my dream hotel and restaurant in the next 45 days on land I own, on the square in Adairville. It is probably going to be called the Stage Coach Inn. When I get it built I hope everyone in the county will come over and eat a nice meal. My plans are to have a historic theme built around the history of the town.

I have received several calls about my challenge to folks that can cook good cornbread. Each call was from a man telling me about the woman who cooks good cornbread. I have called two of the ladies named and they told me they did not have it broken down. They just add a little of this and a handful of that and make good cornbread. They will have to think about a recipe. I am again calling on folks to send in their favorite recipe for cornbread. I will publish it in my article. Who does cook up a skillet of good cornbread in Logan County? Are there any cooks left that cook good cornbread? Who are they and where are they? Call me and give me some names. Maybe we should sponsor a contest. I know I like it moist and buttermilk flavor sometimes helps! I even like crackling cornbread. Call me at 615-389-5495. I also use an iron skillet. My mom taught me that! I also like to use bacon grease. I had an aunt in South Carolina that liked to add a little sugar. Please call or mail me your recipe. My address is 224 Cornelius Ave., Russellville, Ky. 43376.

Do you have an unusual name for your cat or dog? If you do, send it to me with the reason your pet is named that. I would like to print some of the replies.

In the book, Through My Father’s Eyes, the story of Logan County, Edward Coffman and his son Edward F. Coffman, Jr. gave the best history I have read of this county! They tell that in 1814 that many family members of the signers of the Declaration of Independence fled to Logan County. They were on a hit list created by the British when they came to take back America. There were many members of the extended George Washington family who came here as well as many others. Frank and Jesse James had many aunts and uncles and cousins. Are you a decendent of any of these folks or others. Please call me at 615-389-5495. If you know anyone kin to folks back in history such as the Washingtons or the James Gang I am trying to gather some old family tales.

My best to each of you. Time to go and good night to Mrs. Calabash where ever you are!

By Dick Dickerson Logan County News

To contact Dick Dickerson, email [email protected] or call 615-389-5495.

