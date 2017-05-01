Lots of good things going on in Logan

Do you ever find yourself reminiscing about your childhood? I do. I was blessed with the parents who God gave me. I thank God, every single day, for blessing me with loving parents. My mother instilled Christian values in me while my father was determined to teach me a love of words as well as telling tall tales. Before I started school, I knew the meaning of words such as: audacity, insinuate, prevaricate, elucidate, feasible, and comprehension. I guess it was to prepare me when challenged if questioned about my tall tales. So, if you ever, accidentally, exaggerate the truth, here is a clever way to respond: “Do you have the audacity to insinuate that I would prevaricate? If so, please elucidate so that it is feasible to my comprehension.” Trust me, it throws people off every time and your embellishments are accepted as truth. My mother should be applauded for faithfully exhibiting Christian values and teaching me the value of honesty and integrity, otherwise I may have been a politician.

My parents also gave me a passion for history. One of the things I have loved about living in Logan County is learning the history of the county. Did you know that John Littlejohn settled and died in Logan County? He actually chose to settle seven miles south of Russellville in 1822. He was buried at what is known as the John Littlejohn cemetery which is also in Logan County. Do you know why John Littlejohn has two historical markers in Logan County? Not only was John Littlejohn a Methodist preacher, he was also a sheriff and tax collector in Loudon County, Virginia. At the time the United States was involved in a war with the British, the War of 1812. After the British stormed into Washington, DC in 1814, the president, James Madison sent highly valued national archives, which included the US Declaration of Independence to Loudon County, Virginia and John Littlejohn helped conceal the documents thus earning not only a place in history but also two markers in Logan County.

Growing up in a small community (at least it was while I lived there) I learned it was important to support local businesses. Logan County has a wealth of interesting businesses! One that we discovered in December of 2015 was Lost River Creamery. Now they have a shop! Have you visited the Lost River Creamery on Fourth Street in Russellville, just off the Russellville town square? The cheese they have is delectable. Our family LOVES the gouda and cheddar cheese they make. In fact, my parents, who live in Arkansas, ask me to bring it when I go to visit them. It is literally that good. If you like ice cream, oh my goodness, theirs is so scrumptious that your tongue may actually slap you in the face! It is made in Louisville by a family owned company. What’s more is a lot of the items in Lost River Creamery are actually made in Kentucky. So, if you have a craving for cheese or a hankering for some good ice cream, please go visit them.

Believe it or not, we are getting close to fair time. As a kid, I loved entering baked goods into different food categories and I actually earned several ribbons (and yes, there were more than just mine being judged). County fairs are a great time to encourage adults and children to participate in different contests, such as foods, crafts and more. Be sure to mark your calendars to visit the 2017 Logan County Fair which will be June 12-17. The Logan County Fair Board has worked diligently in recent years to revive the fair and provide families an opportunity to see the accomplishments of the youth in our county as well as offering low cost entertainment. This year the fair will have carnival rides for adults and children. As we get closer to June there will be more details of all of the spectacular events! Logan County is a great place to live, therefore, show your community spirit and pride and be sure to attend the Logan County Fair!

There is much to love about Logan County. Before you travel to another town, look at what Logan County has to offer. If you have questions, you can always call the Logan County Chamber of Commerce at 270-726-2206 and learn about products and services within Logan County. Support your local businesses because Logan County has the best!

http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_laurie-headshot.jpg

By Laurie Belcher Guest Columnist

Laurie Belcher is a member of the Logan County Tourism Commission.

Laurie Belcher is a member of the Logan County Tourism Commission.