What do you see?

With good eyes we can see almost anything before us. You watch your step as you walk and look both directions when crossing a street. If you find yourself in an art museum you treasure the beauty that sculptors and painters have created – either in true to life form or the mind’s imaginary eye.

Even with good vision many of us miss much of the intricacies of the world around us. In my prayers I remind myself not to miss the color purple. That’s a metaphor for not missing the awe and wonder of all that surrounds me and that has been gifted by God and multiple co-creators.

Recently I renewed a friendship with artists in Adairville. For years I have admired the father’s incredible talent to see in trees what my naked eye has missed, primarily because I wasn’t attentive to detail. His paintings seem to be better than the real thing – or maybe I have failed to see what is right before me. One of the sons is a fine painter too,

seeing beauty in old houses and landscapes that I could easily drive by without noticing. I needed a picture to discover the beauty.

Thinking of this I remembered a couple of antiphons from the psalms: “The earth is the Lord’s for he made it: Come let us adore him.” “The Lord has shown forth his glory: Come let us adore him.” Come let us adore the gifts of God’s creation and the gifts of musicians, poets, and artists. The latter help us to receive new glimpses of God’s beauty, bringing us the delights that saints and angels enjoy in heaven.

Ralph Waldo Emerson, born in 1803, is described by Mary Oliver as one who took in the world first from the eye. She writes of him, “All the world is taken in through the eye, to reach the soul, where it becomes more, representative of a realm deeper than appearances: a realm ideal and sublime, the deep stillness that is, whose whole proclamation is the silence and the lack of material instance in which, patiently and radiantly, the universe exists.” (Upstream)

Open our eyes, O Lord, that we may discover your handiwork in all things. Amen.