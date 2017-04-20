As you know when we have a holiday the first thing you think of is “going home” to be with family and friends. Especially if you are a “wandering” person like I have been most of my life. So home is a safe place for me.

I came to the lake years ago because the Hubby had a boat and a wave runner. Man, have I changed since then. I have seen many things, heard lots of sounds, cried many a tear and loved every minute of it.

But this year it was different going home. You see the Daughter decided she needed to go home also and now she is settled and called for the Hubby and me to come for Easter. The dogwoods were blooming, red buds were beautiful and my snowball bush had snowballs that were “bigger than big”! It was given to me when we first moved to the farm and the Hubby cut it back way too short last year and I thought we would never see it bloom again. But old Mother Nature took care of that and she used all her powers to make it a beautiful bush again. I think the Hubby was sweating that!

So as we left, it occurred to me that I have been blessed with two Homes. The Lake is now my second greatest love and I don’t think you could ever get me to leave. As usual boats were running up and down, sun was shining and I had the opportunity of “coming home”. As they say, home is where the heart is.

Sometimes we overlook the little things in our life, so I guess that is why I always remind you to enjoy the moment because each one is precious and when it’s gone, it’s gone.

To all you people who have lived at the lake as long as I have, reach out and touch the new people who have moved down the road. Since it is spring, get out and tell your neighbor how much you enjoy them living next door.

Till next time, I open my arms wide to send you a “big” hug. Be sure you pass it on. Bye now.

By Tulip Green Lake Malone News

To contact Tulip Green about the Lake Malone news, email [email protected]

