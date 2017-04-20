Adairville News

Greetings from Adairville. Have I said how much I love spring. The lilacs, tulips, hyacinths, forsythias just to name a few in bloom and the fields being sown are sights that just make you feel like a new beginning. Sorry for being missing in action from my column for a few weeks. I have been very busy and hope I am back in full force.

There is sadness though because we lost 2 very special citizens. Mrs. Nola Willeford and Larry Scott. I remember the first time I met Mrs. Willeford was when I took a scared little boy into her classroom for the first time about 40 years ago. She immediately realized his struggle and picked him up and put him on her lap and began tell him about all the things he would be doing and learning in that sweet low voice of hers and he began to calm down. She had a gift with children. Every time I visited that classroom the noise level was very low. I asked her once how she was able to keep that many children quiet and she said you just talk lower and they have to get lower to hear what you are saying. She was a big proponent of phonics and before Christmas, Chad was reading the newspaper. AS I grew to know her better, I found out so much about Adairville by listening to her tell stories of her early years. I found out her mother had 5 sons in World War II and it gave me a greater appreciation for my own grandmother because she had 4 and 1 was killed in action. Their house was a popular house for young people to gather and stay. Her mother would send her upstairs to see how many had spent the night so she would know how many biscuits to make. She was a walking, talking historian and I feel blessed to have known her. Shawn and family, thanks for sharing her with your community. Mrs. Willeford, go rest high on that mountain.

I will also miss Larry. He was also a joy to be around. He had the gift of gab and you never knew if what he was saying was true or not. I don’t mean that in a negative way, he was a great kidder and enjoyed getting you with one of his stories. He was definitely a person you enjoyed being around. There was never a dull minute. Everyone at Staggers Manor enjoyed his wit and humor. When you sat outside in the afternoon and early evenings at Staggers Manor, he entertained for hours. They would always leave going to their apartments with a lighter feeling and what a way to retire for the evening. Larry, you too go rest high on that mountain.

Code enforcement is officially beginning. If you have anything out of compliance with the ordinances of Adairville, you could be cited this month. You may want to clean up your properties, any cars not licensed or paying taxes on, excessive junk, trash cans back at your house after pick up and many more that will clean up and make our city more pleasing to the eye. Fines will be imposed on anyone out of compliance. We have been saying this for some time now so don’t say you didn’t know.

Also, the burn lot is being locked now because of people abusing it and using it for dumping whatever. You can bring brush cuttings anytime between 7:30 and 4:30 daily. If you can’t come between those times, call City Hall and arrangements can be made. Along these lines, spring cleanup will begin next week. The dumpster is for Adairville residents ONLY. It will sit this year inside the gate at the Burn lot. You will need to bring your stuff between those hours above as well. We will have it open on Saturday, the 29th to give people that extra time. If the person monitoring does not know you, you will need to provide proof of Adairville residency to be able to use the dumpster. I know this may inconvenience some but as always because some people abuse the system, it causes the burden on everyone.

The Jesse James Foundation has been formed with the purpose of moving the Hite House to town. This will not only serve as a historic place for people to visit. It can be used for civic functions, a museum, and possibility the bedrooms could be used for a bed and breakfast. How cool would that be to sleep in a room where Jesse James has slept. We believe this will be a positive addition to our downtown. Jesse James is known around the world and there are people always that want to know where he stayed when he was in the area. We had a couple a few years ago from England that he was the president of the Jesse James fan club. He wanted to see the Hite House. We are currently working on getting our 501c3 so anyone who would like to make a donation to this please contact me at 270-772-2175.

Coffee Bottom Girl

Due to the length of the news part, I will be back next week with some Coffee Bottom wit or wisdom.

A Hui Hou Kā’Kou

“May the road rise up to meet you

May the wind be always at your back

May the sun shine warm upon your face

And the rain fall soft upon your fields

And until we meet again

May God hold you in the palm of his hand”

By Donna Blake Adairville News

To contact Donna Blake about the Adairville News, call 270-772-2175.

