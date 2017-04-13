Lake Malone News

Well, you have heard me say many many times that “It’s just another day on the lake”. I hate to admit it but it is NOT!

Yesterday the SPRING CLEANING BUG came by our house and the Hubby and I attacked everything that was just “laying around” waiting for us to “throw it out”! The Daughter once told me that sometimes it hits her….she just runs in her room and “throws everything away”! That usually takes care of the problem.

I am afraid that our “cleaning fit” caused a little more than that. You see I now have a stack of “STUFF” out for the trash man and he will just want to cry when he sees it. Also this morning the Hubby had trouble getting out of bed and told me to forget going to Wayne’s Place for breakfast cause he couldn’t get out of bed. He said maybe they will deliver. I quickly told him, “I DON’T THINK SO”. I told him, after ten thousand trips up to the road, I wasn’t kicking my feet too high either.

So over to the stove I went to fix breakfast and all of a sudden I heard a “knocking” on my glass room. To my surprise I had a Pileated Wood Pecker pecking on the glass wall. He just kept pecking. I have some pink flowers blooming on my porch and I assumed that he was trying to get to my flowers. Of course I stand corrected, the Hubby says he is seeing his shadow in the window and he wants to attack that bird. He is really beautiful. If you have never seen one, look them up on Google. They are absolutely beautiful and really big! Finally after about 30 minutes, he quit. I guess his poor beak was bent by then.

Next I will tell you the squirrels are about to take over. You know they are the Hubby’s favorite enemy but this year he must be getting old. You see he said he didn’t mind watching them run up and down the trees. Also my little tiny brown squirrel, who lives in my drain pipe, is back for the summer.

I cannot close my article without giving you a full “duck report”. You remember the ducks were here to welcome me back but one had a broken wing. Also that they have been so scared that they would not come up to my door at all. They would sit by the lake and just watch to see if anything was following them. Well, this last week I looked out to see them “marching” right up to my front door. It was a beautiful surprise. And the best part was the wing doesn’t “droop” as much. He can told it much closer to his chest. The bad part was he stepped on the tip of it when he tried to run. So maybe Mother Nature is back on the job of taking care of her creatures. I don’t think he will ever fly again but you know I believe in MIRACLES!

Good bye for another week. When the spirit moves you just run outside and clean something up. And be sure to enjoy every moment while you are doing it! Bye Now!

To contact Tulip Green about the Lake Malone news, email [email protected]

