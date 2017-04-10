Lake Malone News

Have you ever had one of those weeks when everything you touch “melts” and goes wrong? Of course, I am sure this never happens to you out there in “Never, Never Land but it certainly happened to old TG. So today the Hubby suggested that I “TAKE THE DAY OFF”! Can you imagine that? I nearly had the “BIG ONE” but I immediately took him up on this and let him be in charge for once in our lives. Yes, I must say I don’t do it very often but I am just sitting here writing you this beautiful note to let you know that “MIRACLES DO REALLY HAPPEN”! He proceeded right after we got home from Wayne’s Place to tell me to take a seat in my favorite chair and just rest, relax and he would fix lunch.

The Daughter called and I told her the good news and she asked immediately if I had taken his temperature? What for, I asked. Her reply was, “he must be sick”! Lunch went fine and as a matter of fact I just laid back in my easy chair and visited with my neighbor who dropped by! She was really surprised but I whispered, don’t say anything, I would like this day to last forever. I took a long nap and of course one of my friends called to say that she had some information that I was looking for and she too thought maybe the Hubby had broke something and I would find it later in the week and he was just scared to tell me.

Since by now you probably have gotten over the shock, I will tell you that the lake is just out of this world. If you don’t live here, then this is your invitation to drop right on by. Just yesterday I told a good friend at Wayne’s place to come on down and fish. You know, just out of the blue, he said he “just might do that”! I hated to tell him that we didn’t have any fish left on our side of the lake because we had all these “speed fishermen” come by on Saturday and tried to catch them all.

People I woke to “ten thousand” boats zooming by! Yes, I know I am sorta stretching the truth, as the Hubby says, but as you are trying to sleep late on Saturday morning it seems like that.

Today, as I was just “day dreaming” on my day off, a few pontoons came slowly floating down the lake. I hated to tell them that April is terrible about having rain storms when Mother Nature is trying to hold on to winter. Spring really has a hard time coming in. She brings out the “cute yellow bushes” then blows her cold breath on them and the “butter cups”. She also is bad on the people who want to grow a garden but she won’t get my tomato plants. You see a buddy gave me three little plants in a card board cup and I immedicately transplanted them into a great big pot. They now are holding their head up and have grown an extra leaf. People if you are bored with winter, then get some seeds and grown them in a pot. Before too long you will want to plant a garden.

Have you noticed I can think of all kinds of things for YOU to do when I am just sitting here “LOOKING OUT THE WINDOW”? Try it sometime time. You might like it.

Till then, just enjoy the moment even if you do have to do the lunch dishes on your day off. Bye now.

To contact Tulip Green about the Lake Malone news, email [email protected]

http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Tulip.jpg

By Tulip Green Lake Malone News

To contact Tulip Green about the Lake Malone news, email [email protected]

To contact Tulip Green about the Lake Malone news, email [email protected]