Logan County News

I had a call from one of the big wigs of the local Democratic Party who asked me to put a notice in my article about the Democratic Women’s Annual Fund Raising Supper. I am happy to do so! The annual supper is Saturday afternoon February 18, starting at 4:30 p.m.at the Old Logan County Court House. Members attending are asked to bring a dessert, a diet drink (two litter) or a pot of chili. There will also be hot dogs for the kids. The dinner is a fund raiser for the club. The price is $8 for adults and $3 for children 8 and under. The dinner is open to all. Democrats, Independents and even Republicans are welcome! You do not have to be a member of the Democratic Women to attend. Just come to have a good time.

There is a sign up on the square in Russell advertising a coming ice cream shop. I am all for that. I have lost 125 lbs with more weight coming off weekly. Might get to eat one cone per week this coming summer.

I can not believe that folks are still asking me if Adairville and Alburn voted to go wet. The answer is yes to both. I know that there is strong interest in putting a winery in both locations. If the orchards are there as well then the farmers of the county can grow record grape crops. They could provide some good farm jobs and winery jobs as well. Who knows there might be a Chateau de Adairville and a Chateau de Alburn wines on the market in the next five years or less. The land is known for being very fertile and might just be great for grapes. I like the grapes myself and I know that in the bible it speaks of Christ and the disciples drinking wine. I do not care for wine but do like grapes!

Look for open house weekend at my home, Peach Blossom Hall, in early April. The “experts” tell me that is a good time to have folks visit. I hope to have another good turnout so the proceeds will go to the officers of the sheriff’s department. I have added several paintings from Egypt and several statues from the middle east as well. I also have a new “old” Egyptian wall clock for display this year. Also look for several Logan County ladies to be dressed in period costume to be guides this year. We will also have some good live period music for all to listen to while they have some nice refreshments. We will accept a $5 donation for the sherrif’s department officers who are this years honorees.

A LITTLE HISTORY – The first records show that in December of 1792 that there were 134 taxable persons in Logan County. In March 1794 the number of “tithables” on the roles was reported at 367. In 1800 a peace treaty with the Indians was signed and hostilities ended. In 1792 the county government ordered a tax of 42 pounds of tobacco from each tithables in the county. The first election in the county was in May of 1794. Morton Mauldin was elected as our first state representative.in the lower house. James Davis was the first state senator elected in 1795. Andrew Jackson practiced law in Logan County in 1794. (There were only six attorneys in the county at the time.)The first minister in the county was reported to be a Dr. Craighead, from North Carolina. He settled on the Red River in 1785. He was the only preacher in the county for two years. He was a Presbyterian and probably taught school. More next week

By Dick Dickerson Logan County News

To contact Dick Dickerson about the Logan County News email dickdickerson100@aol.com.

