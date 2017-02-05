Lake Malone News

Here I am again, coming to you from the sunny south where the wind doesn’t stop blowing and IT’S COLD! Yes, Old Tulip came south to get out of the nasty weather in Kentucky and Mother Nature thought I would get a little home sick so she just packed up and came with me.

I will tell you that I got the surprise of a life time last night. I got a message sent to me via Messenger. Now some of you people won’t know what in the world I am talking about and I didn’t have a clue until my Granddaughter went “way far away”! So her mother told me it was easier to speak with her on messenger. So I proceeded to learn something new. Of course it is very difficult to “teach an old dog” new tricks and I said a few cute words during the learning process. Anyway, I was minding my own business last night when my computer made a “jingle” sound and of course noisy Me, I had to see who was “ringing my bell”.

You won’t believe this but I had just got a message from a friend I had known so long ago that I couldn’t remember the last time I heard from her. But she proceeded to tell me how I had come to mind these last few days and she felt like she needed to get in touch with me and let me know she was thinking about me. I was absolutely “blown away”!

You know how I have always told you to “reach out and touch someone and guess what…it has come right back to me! So I will take this opportunity to remind you to pick up that phone, make a call, write a note, or give a friend a great big hug so you can make their day. I am waiting for the day when the whole world is happy.

Now I will proceed to tell you about another “MIRACLE”. You see the Hubby is a “card shark”. You remember when you watched the “old time” movies and there was always a gambler taking people’s money. Of course the Hubby doesn’t do that but he prides himself as being the “best” of everything. Well, he is learning to play “bridge”. You know the game you play with cards not the kind you drive your car over! No, I did not encourage him at all! As a matter of fact, it is not me who is taking on this great task. But I think he might make it. Of course, he tried to change the rules a few times and then when he was bidding, he tried to show the teacher he knew more than she knew.

As I am writing this little note to you he is trying to open a “great big” box of Cheerios and you would think he would just cut the top of the plastic with a pair of scissors to open it….NO WAY, he just “poked a hold in the side and is now trying to put all the Cheerios back in the side of the bag after they popped all over the place. And people ask me where on earth I get the ideas I put in this column. As he sits down next to me with his bowl of milk, I ask him, “Where are the Cheerios”? He has them in a cup and he is putting them in the milk, a few at a time! He then says, “You wouldn’t want me to eat soggy Cheerios would you”? Of course that brings to mind my little ducks who are floating around the lake with a “COLD BACKSIDE” and no Cheerios for breakfast.

After I found out it is cold in Kentucky and the “BIG BLUE” lost to Kansas, I guess that is all the news I have for today.

Till next time, you know I am going to remind you how important it is to enjoy every moment. Also if you should eat Cheerios, don’t let them get soggy in your milk! Bye now!

http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Tulip.jpg

By Tulip Green Lake Malone News

To contact Tulip Green about the Lake Malone news, email tulipgreen50@gmail.com.

