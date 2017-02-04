Logan County News

Hello again from historic Peach Blossom Hall in beautiful Russellville in famous Logan County, Kentucky.

This grand old house was the brain child of Logan County’s first banker, Nimrod Long. The first eight rooms of this historical house was built of red bricks made on the property in 1830. The outer walls are three bricks thick and the walls within the house are two bricks thick. The original part of the house is three stories high, all with 15 foot ceilings. Each room has a large fireplace. The first floor has a wonderful living room parlor with one of the grandest fireplaces in all of Kentucky. It was made in London about 1828 and sent to Virginia in 1829 and then on to Logan County in 1829 by a wagon train. There is a famous men’s parlor also on the first floor which served as a music room. this room is where several former governors, military generals and prominent politicians met and planned session from the union in 1860. The room was a famous meeting room for county and state politicians for the next 100 years. This floor also has the grand dinning room and where many important decisions were made that effected the city, county and state. The other room has been an office for the past 150 plus years. Many important decisions were made in this room and letters of great importance were written here.

The fireplaces in the music room, dinning room and office were very large, made of iron and had beautiful mantels. Up the grand stairway is four bedrooms. Each with a large fireplace. It is said that it took two employees all day in the winter to clean the fireplaces, keep the fireplaces going all day and to get the fireplaces ready for the night. Prior to 1860 a large addition was added to the back of the house. This included on the first floor a large warming room, a kitchen and two side porches. There were also two large rooms added upstairs for the household help.

The house has four indoor bathrooms. Reputed to be the first indoor baths and toilets in Russellville. There was a bit of controversy about the indoor baths and some guests who visited insisted on using the out doors bath house and toilets. They were said to think toilets in the house to be unsanitary! Rain water was caught on the roof of the house and channeled to a 500 gallon metal storage container and piped to the bathrooms and kitchen.

The roof of the house is made of sleight stone and keeps the house very dry. There are over 100 sleight roofing tiles behind the carriage house. They are there incase the house needs a roof repair.

The are at least three secret rooms in the house. When you visit Peach Blossom, I will show you the rooms. One of the rooms holds a burial site for a house hold slave who was a very beloved child of Nimrod Long of the house. She still haunts the house to this day. You can hear her playing an English piano and singing old songs from days gone by.

All of these things you will be able to see at the Peach Blossom Hall open House this spring on Saturday April 15 from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. A donation of $5 will give you a guided tour and a souvenir of your visit. The proceeds from the open house will go to the Sheriff Department Officers..

I am a big animal lover. I strongly believe in looking after our animals. Be sure and give warm shelter and plenty of food for your dogs and cats. You can purchase an electric water bowl at Wal Marts Department Store here in Russellville. I plug one in for my cats. They also have a heated house with an electric heat mat for the floor. I also stop by the local humane society and drop off large bags of dog and cat food several times per year. Please think about our local animals during this cold weather.

Time to go. Good night sweet people and good night Mrs. Calabash where ever you are!

http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DICK-DICKERSON.jpg

By Dick Dickerson Logan County News

To contact Dick Dickerson about the Logan County News email dickdickerson100@aol.com.

