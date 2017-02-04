Greetings from The Antioch Community.

I am sure enjoying this beautiful sunshine, and I bet you are too.

Marcie and I went to the Fisher House last Thursday with Annie Statton and Mrs. Gregory to carry the money that was collected for the Fisher House at Fort Campbell. We came back to Cheddar’s and ate lunch. The food was good and a lot of it too. We had a good trip.

Visiting with Dolores Harris on Thursday was Tommy Sisco, Avanell Clardy and Cynthia Thornberry. Also, Gary Kelly stopped in to see his Aunt Dolores.

On Saturday, Feb. 11th, a community banquet will be held in the Fellowship Hall at 6 p.m.

We have two visitors at church Sunday night. They were Paulette Hadden and Wilda Harrison. Paulette sang three songs for us. She is really good. Then Melba sang one for us. She is also good. Then Bro. Clardy had a praise report and he didn’t preach. It sure was cold outside last night. We didn’t have very many at church Sunday night.

I enjoyed seeing the pretty snow flakes Sunday morning. That is the kind that I like – that don’t stick.

I enjoyed a call one day from Helen Grissom.

Thanks to Elk Lick Baptist Church for bringing supper to us Friday night. Sure was good and I really did appreciate it.

Sincere sympathy to the family of Ms. Francis Whitson Coursey England.

When we practice hospitality, we share God’s goodness and gifts.

Have a good week.

By Louise Henderson Antioch News

To contact Louise Henderson about the Antioch News, call 270-755-4460.

