Hello! We at Elk Lick Baptist Church have a new pastor, Bro. Dale Hanson. You have heard the old song “I’ve been everywhere,” well so has Bro. Hanson. He was born in Tuscon, Arizona 67 years ago. He graduated from college in Adams City, Colorado, East Texas Baptist University Southern in Golden Gatein, San Francisco. He served Uncle Sam in the Marine Corp. from 1968 to 1971. He served in Okinawa, Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines. It was in San Diego where he met Linda, who became Mrs. Hanson on April 16, 1971. They were married on San Diego and have lived in Colorado, Texas, Florida and California. Hence the song, “I’ve been everywhere.”

He professes accepting Christ at an early age, later surrendering to preach at an early age. His first sermon was in 1965. His first pastorship was in Oil Center in New Mexico. They have three daughters. Shelly and her husband and 6 children liove in Franklin, Sharla and her husband and 4 children live in Nicaragua and Shanna and her husband and 3 children live in Nashville.

Now as to how we got him. On Dec. 4th this past year, he preached his trial sermon. On Dec. 11th the church voted overwhelmingly for him to come as pastor. He was in the pulpit on the 18th and moved into the parsonage on the 23rd. So welcome Bro. Dale and Linda, we hope you enjoy your stay with us as well as we enjoy your time here with us. The Lord be glorified and our church to grow. May God continue to bless.

A reminder, Sunday school is at 10 a.m., worship services are at 11 a.m., Sunday night service is at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday night service is also at 6 p.m. Let’s make an attempt to be at more services.

Sorry that Bev Whitson has been in the hospital. Glad she is home and improving.

Our sympathy to Leonard Dye and family in the death of his wife.

I mentioned this previously that Russell Johnson had been moved from the hospital to a rehab in Glasgow. His brother David lives there so he can check on him every day. Hope he soon feels much better.

Heard at church that Dennis Mohon is in the Medical Center in Bowling Green and that his wife Joan is sick. Hope all are soon better and back home.

Have a good week. See ya!

