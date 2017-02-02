Adairville News

Greetings from Adairville. Hope everyone is enjoying these January days free of snow and ice. Every day without snow and ice is one day closer to spring. Oh I know we could still have some fierce weather but spring is on the horizon.

Condolences go out to Judy Osborne and her family in the loss of her mother, Mrs. Helen Stricklin. Keep this family in your prayers.

Continue to pray for Mrs. Aarah Harlan. They have sent her home with hospice. Remember her family and her caregivers as they tend to her needs. Also remember Hank Horlander, Bill Henderson, Charlie Moore and any others. Flu, pneumonia, bronchitis, and the stomach flu continue to rage in our community. Then there are many with other illnesses. Prayers to all that are sick and that God will lay His healing hand on each of you.

The city has several of the old fire hydrants that were taken out of service that are available to purchase if anyone would like one. We are selling them for $100 each and if anyone is interested just call City Hall. I have seen on google where people have painted these and used as yard art. Just google painted fire hydrants and buy one. These would be cute all over town. On this site there were Dalmatians, minions, patriotic ones, Mario Bros. bubble gum machines and so many other ideas. Use your imaginations and let’s see who can come up with the best ideas.

Join the Chamber of Commerce. You can go by the Grapevine in Adairville and Terri will fix you right up. We need anyone who is interested in helping Adairville to join. Dues are $15 per person or $25 per couple. The Chamber is beginning to plan the 71st Strawberry Festival. Many like to offer ideas, well come to the meetings and let’s put some feet on those ideas and make this the biggest and best Festival in a long time.

Coffee Bottom Girl

Super Bowl weekend. As a little girl football was not a sport that we watched. Even as a teenager, our school didn’t have football. The only football I watched were the guys on Sunday afternoon at the Starks’ side yard, which was fun. I did go to some football games at Russellville as a teenager then by the Tastee. My sons both played football and it wasn’t till then that I really learned the game. They didn’t play in high school which I was glad because I spent most of my time when there was a pile up making sure they got up. Now my grandson plans to play next year for the Cougars. Anyway back to the Super Bowl. I am pulling for Atlanta. My sister has lived in Atlanta for 50 years so I’ve spent a lot of

time there, love Atlanta, so that is why I want Atlanta to win. Besides it helps that Matt Ryan looks pretty good too. Well Tom Brady is not bad on the eyes either but then there’s all that Deflategate stuff. I’m rambling but anyway. Go Falcons.

A Hui Hou Kā’Kou

“May the road rise up to meet you

May the wind be always at your back

May the sun shine warm upon your face

And the rain fall soft upon your fields

And until we meet again

May God hold you in the palm of his hand”

By Donna Blake Adairville News

To contact Donna Blake about the Adairville News, call 270-772-2175.

