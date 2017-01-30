Logan County News

Hello to all my friends and acquaintances from throughout Logan County and beyond! Not until I began writing this column did I realize that so many folks that once lived here have a subscription to the paper. I think that there are subscribers in more than 30 states throughout America. I know that I get many e-mails, letters, phone calls and actually a visit every once-in-a-while from readers in other parts of the country.

When I am out and about hardly a day goes by that I am not asked if I am Dick Dickerson. The picture here in the paper is about 10 years old and was taken when I weighed 125 lbs more than I do now. Still I haven’t changed much. June Sturgis from Auburn and Pat Farrell from Russellville are two of the ladies that I saw this week and they both told me they read this column on a regular basis! (They recognized me from the newspaper picture.) I thank them fo reading my column and all of the other readers as well.

I recently stepped down as president of a canine club that I helped found and was president of for 18 years. The officers of the club presented me with a beautiful guitar that was signed by some 20 plus stars of the Grand Ole Opry. Since I am a good listener but not a player I am hanging the guitar on the wall of my office for future visitors to see. Eventually I will donate it to the county archives.

The big monthly flea market, at the Tennessee State Fair Grounds, in Nashville is this weekend. I plan to be in space one in the Agriculture Building. I will be selling my roasted pecans that have become so popular with flea market goers! Hours are: Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. 4 p.m.. It should be a pretty good flea market this month and if the weather holds I know i will be!

I love going over to Auburn some days to have lunch at the”Pool Hall” They do have one pool table but I have never seen anyone play. Everyone seems to be after the good food at a reasonable price! The waitress have all been there for years and can tell you what you want to eat and drink after just a few visits! They also have good homemade cakes and pies even though I have temporarily give that up due to my dieting! Breakfast and lunch seem to be the two big meals that they serve!

Hardly a week goes by that I am not asked if I am the same Dick Dickerson that has written for the Poultry Press tabloid for many years. Well, yes I am! Both of my grand dads were chicken people. They raised and exhibited poultry all over America. I got the love of poultry at an early age and I guess I will love them until the day I die! When I lived on my big farm I had a lot of chickens and several varieties. I tend to like rare and unusual breeds. For a number of years I was on the national board of the American Poultry Association. I still write about chickens and get to 10 or more shows every year.

My favorite commercial hatchery Is Cackle Hatchery in Lebanon, Mo. They have been around for a long time, since 1936, are family owned and sale several rare breeds that go back to my birds. I have been over to visit them several times and think highly of the family that run the business. They also offer turkeys, ducks. geese, pheasants, guineas and quail, They advertise 195 varieties and ship with next day delivery. If you would like a free catalog you can contact them at P.O. Box 529, 411 W. Commercial, Lebanon, Mo. 65536. Phone 417-532-4581. You can shop online as well at: www.cacklehachery.com. They start shipping in February. and ship until fall. Now is the time to get started.

My beautiful and historic home in Russellville, called Peach Blossom Hall, will be open for my annual “open house” in April. I will be writing more in the coming weeks. The last two open houses had more than 230 – 250 people to visit, Entry will be $5 per person and you will receive a tour of the home, brochure and little gift. This year we are planning on refreshments as well. Proceeds will again go to a charitable organization. This year the Sheriff’s patrolmen organization to buy they some extra equipment and jackets.

Thank you for your calls and notes wishing me well in my battle with leukemia. So far so good! Some where down the line plans call for a return trip to Houston, Texas and the famous cancer center there. There is a new type surgery that has been develop for older adults and with very good results. So far my strong remission is doing well. Pray for me that it last a good while.

Time to go. Good night Mrs. Calabash where ever you are!

