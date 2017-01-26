Lake Malone News

You won’t believe, I am sitting in my “home away from home” watching the “PRICE IS RIGHT”! I will tell you this is the first time I have slowed down since I got here. Don’t know whether I have just done everything there is to do or I have just “RUN DOWN”!

People I even slept till 7:00 o’clock this morning. For some strange reason I have been waking at 4:30 a.m. and ask me if I run down about three o’clock in the afternoon. Of course I just take a nap which is really abnormal for me.

Sorry to bore you but I must get on with telling you what fun I am having here. People are just wonderful and the weather is out of this world. A little bird has been keeping me informed about the weather there. No snow as predicted! Remember they said we were to have lots of snow cause the “wooly worms” had on an extra thick furry coat and of all things something about the seeds in the middle of the persimmons. Now what does that have to do with the weather? Just wait, as soon as you read this article, it will start snowing and will not stop until I get back home. Or better still it will start the day I get home from my vacation.

I will tell you that the Hubby has been on the beach every day. Since the weather has been warm, he thought he might get his first look at all the beautiful bathing suits on the beach! One day he forgot his glasses and he had to come back and get them because he couldn’t see a thing.

I know you wondered about the fact that I might miss some of the “Big Blue” round ball games. I have a “basketball scout” that reminds me every time they take the court. He knows I am a little scattered brained sometimes. And of course my football games have been wonderful. I am still a Green Bay fan and I will say they nearly gave me a heart attack! I just don’t know about the Steelers yet. I am afraid that when you read this you will know the winners.

I forgot to mention my absolute favorite thing here, FOOD! Everywhere you look they have wonderful seafood, Barbecue and desserts. Also they have these little books that you can purchase that has “purchase one and get one free”. Of course you know who bought one right away. The money goes for the schools here so it is a good cause.

The people here provide a place for all the women to meet one another and our first meeting had over a hundred women there. Can you imagine all those women talking at once? They gave us a schedule that was out of this world. They have something exciting to do every waking moment of the day. The Hubby wants me to get involved in every possible thing…..you know why….then he won’t have to entertain me!

Sorry, I must go and get beautiful so I can “knock ‘em dead” at my card playing session. Till I get back in touch with you, you can see I am enjoying every moment and even part of the Hubby’s. You see he has been spending a lot of his time “looking at the back of his eye lids”! SLEEPING!!! Till next time….Bye now!

http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Tulip-3.jpg

By Tulip Green Lake Malone News

To contact Tulip Green about the Lake Malone news, email tulipgreen50@gmail.com.

To contact Tulip Green about the Lake Malone news, email tulipgreen50@gmail.com.