Hello from our small community. If you did not make a resolution, you can try to be at church as many times as possible this year. I hope you decide to do that.

Glad Mrs. Marion Mallory is back in Creekwood after having to have surgery at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. Hope she soon is feeling much better.

Do you still get prank calls? I am so tire of them and I am on the no call list. I say stop them. They are so aggravating. They can’t seem to understand the word no. I am always hanging up on them and they have been known to call right back and say, ‘why did you hang up on me?’

I checked the calendar and spring is March 21st.

Russell Johnson has recently been discharged from the hospital and is now in a nursing facility in Glasgow. This is where his brother David lives, so he can check up on him real often. Hope he is soon feeling much better.

WKU retired professor Dr. Lynwood Montell was here Thursday of last week. We got out and did our usual “riding around.” We were in Butler County for part of the time, then to Webb’s for a delicious meal that Lisa fixed for us. As always we had a good time.

Friday Elaine picked me up, loaded up our stuff and headed out for Russellville where we met Stanley. We left at 20 till 12 p.m., headed for Roswell, Georgia. We made the trip fine, arriving at our motel at 6:30 p.m., eating supper, resting awhile and later to bed. After a restless night, remember I was not in my own bed, got up and ate breakfast and was ready for the day. Stanley and Elaine got out some, I stayed in the motel. Later arriving was granddaughter Kerri and Maddie and Elle. Later come was grandson Eddie, who I had not seen for 18 years. Of course I did not recognize him. Then came Krista and her husband, who I have never met, Billy.

Maddie is having a birthday next week, so had to have a party. Plus we took them all Christmas presents. We had a short good visit, then they all left. After that we ate supper and later went to bed. I slept good that night. We got up and ate breakfast in the motel and left there around 7:30 a.m. heading for Spa. We got back around 2:30 p.m. I was tired, but glad to be back home. I really enjoyed the trip and seeing the kids. I don’t care where you go, there’s no bed that sleeps as good as the one you are used to.

Have a good week.

By Hazel Fleming Spa News

To contact Hazel Fleming about the Spa News, call 270-755-4523.

