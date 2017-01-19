Adairville News

Wow, what an amazing turnout for Charlie’s benefit Saturday night. The organization, the number of volunteers working and the love and generosity was a spiritual experience. It is one of our biggest blessings to live in the community we do. I know other communities do the same but I like to think ours is the best anywhere. When people have a need you don’t even have to ask it just happens because of the wonderful people that call this home. Thank you to all that worked and made Saturday night such a success and to Sonya Cardwell and Modern Woodmen for the match. It was an awesome experience for everyone that attended. You are amazing people and I love every one of you.

2017 has seen many losses in our community but for those that we have celebrated their lives, it is a time of rejoicing for them. While we hate losing those older wiser citizens, we know they are far better off than any of us. Anyway, I hope we can slow down in our losses.

The sick list continues. Remember Mrs. Aarah Harlan, Susan Harlan, Hank Horlander, Bill Henderson, Sue Robertson, little Charlie Moore and any others I have left out. I know the flu, pneumonia, bronchitis and other things have been raging.

I hated to see some of our previous council members choose not to run but realize they had their reasons and I wish them the best in the future. I am excited about our council we have now. I think with the wisdom and knowledge of Becky, Bill, and Danny along with the enthusiasm and new eyes that our 3 new ones Amy, Derrick, and Tabitha, have we will be able to work toward together for an exciting new year. I encourage everyone to get involved in our community. I get frustrated when I can’t get things to happen like a grocery store. I would also like to see us get a small factory of some kind. I have made calls, written letters and it gets discouraging. But this is a new year and maybe our year.

Coffee Bottom Girl

Well the debating is over. As a proponent of the wet/dry election I am excited. I wasn’t sure how it would turn out. I am aware that it is a hot topic with many. I have witnessed firsthand the destruction that alcohol plays. But the ones I have witnessed were during the time when Adairville was dry. Alcohol has been here for as long as I can remember. As a teenager, it was easy to get from any of the bootleggers in Adairville at the time. With that being said as mayor when I was approached by a man with strong ties to our community about bringing a distillery here, I sought the route for making this happen. I also want to add that several groceries that I have contacted asked about the status of selling beer in it. I am reasonably sure the distillery will happen and hope that this will entice a grocery to come. I don’t believe we are going to see any more drunks on the streets than we do now. This is also a way to tax and regulate the sale as well. Why shouldn’t we reap the benefits of people purchasing the alcohol instead of our neighbors? I don’t believe there are any groceries around that don’t sell alcohol and we all buy from them. Several years ago there was an uproar because Casey Rides had a booth that you threw a ball at beer bottles. It also had a cutout of beer bottles at the front of the booth. They took those down which satisfied them to some extent. The next day I was in Applebee’s for lunch and two families that had been instrumental in the protests were in there eating next to the bar. Explain that to me. We accept it everywhere else but not at home?

A Hui Hou Kā’Kou

“May the road rise up to meet you

May the wind be always at your back

May the sun shine warm upon your face

And the rain fall soft upon your fields

And until we meet again

May God hold you in the palm of his hand”

http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Blake-Mug-2.jpg

By Donna Blake Adairville News

To contact Donna Blake about the Adairville News, call 270-772-2175.

To contact Donna Blake about the Adairville News, call 270-772-2175.